At this time last year, Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner was coming off a 37-point performance against the New York Knicks, one off from tying a career high a

Nov 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner drives around Milwaukee Bucks forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the second half at Kia Center.

Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectagainst the New York Knicks, one off from tying a career high and the eighth time reaching at least 35-plus points in a single game.threw off that down the drain. You could have argued the same in 2024-25, when he tore his right oblique. , but Wagner is once again vying for his first career All-Star bid. But his case now is as strong as ever.

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According to ESPN's Ben Golliver, the Magic co-star is one of the 24 names who should be picked to head to Phoenix this February. Here"Wagner breaks from that pattern as an aspiring first-time selection whose Magic have been digging out of a 2-7 start. The German forward was on track to be an All-Star two years ago before he was sidelined by an oblique injury, and he has been even better this season in Paolo Banchero's absence .

The 25-year-old Wagner is posting career highs in scoring, rebounds and assists, and he has demonstrated significant growth as a playmaker under new coach Sean Sweeney. After averaging fewer than four assists per game during his first five seasons, Wagner is one of only five players averaging at least eight assists this season.

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"Nov 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner is congratulated by teammates after the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There is still some uncertainty whether the format of "USA v. World" will remain the same, with eight "World" and 16 "USA" All-Stars. The format has changed each of the last three seasons, so it shouldn't surprise anyone if it's modified again.

To Golliver's point, he is having the best season of his career to date, averaging 24.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals. He's a walking paint touch and is finishing at the rim at a 76.5 percent clip ,Beyond that, he's tied for seventh in 30-point games , T-6 in 30-point double-doubles and eight-assist games .

Orlando iswith Wagner on the court than the inverse , including 15.8 points better offensively and 8.6 points better in the halfcourt . Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection.

He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_