Ex-Wing Commander Angus MacIntyre Joins Reform UK to Boost Defence Spending

Wing Commander Angus MacIntyre leaves the military to become Reform UK's first Armed Forces spokesman, pledging to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP.

Wing Commander Angus MacIntyre has officially left the British Armed Forces to become the first spokesman for the Armed Forces at Reform UK, citing a decade of systemic neglect and inadequate resource allocation as the primary catalyst for his political career change.

MacIntyre Announces Political Career Shift

MacIntyre stated that serving in the military has been the single greatest honour of his life, spanning a 40-year career that included postings in extreme environments ranging from Sierra Leone to Mogadishu. He described conducting Arctic warfare in minus-30C conditions and undergoing gruelling desert training in 50C heat as defining moments of his service, alongside a six-month tour in the IRA stronghold of Crossmaglen during the Troubles.

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Critique of Government Defence Neglect

MacIntyre argues that successive governments have treated the military as an afterthought, failing to provide the necessary equipment, funding, and resources for service personnel. He highlights that since he signed up at age 18 in 1986, the total service personnel has dropped from 330,000 to just 148,000 today across the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force.

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Procurement Delays and Budget Imbalances

The ex-military leader pointed out that Britain spends £330 billion on welfare compared to just £60 billion on defence, a disparity he finds difficult to justify given the current global security landscape. He criticized the procurement system for being risk-averse and managed through huge committees, resulting in delays that take ten years to deliver kit that could be sourced for Ukraine in less than eight weeks.

Reform UK Defence Spending Targets

MacIntyre pledged that Reform UK would rapidly boost defence spending, committing to reach 3 percent of GDP by 2030 and 3.5 percent by 2035. He emphasized that soldiers who risk their lives should not be paid less than workers in an Amazon warehouse, calling for immediate action to ensure troops are equipped to respond to crises such as the real threat from Russia over the next five years.