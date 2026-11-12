Ex-wife reveals the ‘crazy’ moment she decided to divorce her husband — during an earthquake

TikTok user @evanalexisoliver’s confession on social media went viral for revealing the harrowing story behind her divorce.

A viral TikTok with 1.3M views reveals how a woman decided to divorce her husband after he abandoned her at a restaurant during an earthquake.

It took a matter of life and death for one ex-wife to question her marriage. TikTokker @evanalexisoliver’s confession on social media went viral for revealing the harrowing story behind her divorce.

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“One time we were at a restaurant and there was an earthquake and everybody was helping their partners and getting up and either hiding under tables or going into doorways and things like that,” the woman recalled. “And my husband jumped up from the table and ran away. ” TikTok user @evanalexisoliver claimed that the restaurant server was the first one to comfort her in the wake of the seismic event.

The divorcée said that her husband hid in a doorway at the other side of the restaurant of where they were seated without acknowledging her at all while other patrons were hiding together. Thankfully, no one was hurt when the earthquake ended, but the TikTok creator said that even the server commented on the bizarre situation.

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“The server came up to me and was like ‘Hey are OK OK? I think the earthquake is over but is everything good? ’ and I was like ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah it’s fine. ’ He was like ‘That was weird, he just like, left you.

'” The creator acknowledged how humiliating the situation was, but in the moment realized how little her husband cared for her in his act of cowardice. “He didn’t even consider me at all…there was an earthquake and you ran and I was just an afterthought? Like that’s crazy” The video blew up, with 1.3 million views, 201,900 likes and nearly 3,000 comments at the time of publication. Sympathetic viewers shared the tipping point for their divorce in the comments.

“We were at a wedding. I couldn’t find my purse. he was talking to someone I asked him did you see my purse. He said ya, it’s over there. When I walked away, I heard him say that should keep her busy,” “I’m glad he’s your ex.

One time our carbon monoxide detector went off. My ex pushed past me and ran out the back door. I was so stunned. I just stood there in my living room.

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It was a false alarm but definitely eye opening,” another woman commented. Other viewers noted that the TikToker’s story sounded eerily similar to the plot of “Force Majeure.

” The 2014 Swedish comedy that follows the marital tension in a family when the husband flees for his life during an avalanche, leaving his wife and kids to fend for themselves.the creator shared on her page about what led to her divorce, Gandhi said it best: “A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave. ”