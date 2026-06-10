Ex-Wife of TV Doctor Dr Ranj Singh Reflects on Emotional Toll of Divorce Following His Coming Out

Sulvinder Samra, the former spouse of television personality Dr Ranj Singh, has spoken publicly about the lasting emotional impact of their divorce after he publicly identified as gay. In an interview with Times Radio, Samra described feeling hurt by the separation and expressed concerns about societal judgment. Dr Singh, who is now in a relationship with James Colebrook, came to understand his sexuality during his marriage after beginning therapy. Samra detailed her personal journey of healing, the supportive role of her family, and the difficulty of media coverage surrounding the split. She also questioned her ex-husband's motivations for repeatedly discussing their past marriage. Dr Singh responded with a lengthy Instagram statement, emphasizing that he never intended to cause pain, that he respects their shared history, and that he speaks about the experience only when asked and in hopes of helping others facing similar struggles. He highlighted the complexity of relationships, especially those involving LGBTQ+ individuals, and rejected the term 'coming out' as implying secrecy.

Sulvinder Samra , the ex-wife of TV doctor Dr Ranj Singh, has shared her perspective on the emotional aftermath of their divorce, following his public coming out as gay.

Speaking to Times Radio, Samra, 45, admitted she was deeply hurt by the end of their seven-year marriage and confessed to worries about the judgment of others. Dr Ranj Singh, 46, former This Morning star, came to realize his sexuality during the period he was still living with his wife after starting therapy. He is now happily partnered with actor, model, and personal trainer James Colebrook, a relationship he made public on social media last year.

Samra described the initial period after their separation as challenging, noting that while she and her family were aware of the possibility that Dr Singh might be gay, the actuality was still difficult to process. She revealed that her parents offered unwavering support, with her father telling her, "Well, if he doesn't want you, I want you back," a gesture that meant a great deal to her.

Samra explained that the media coverage surrounding Dr Singh's coming out was particularly painful because she was not warned. She said people would tell her about stories in the press, leaving her feeling unsafe to respond publicly. She struggled with concerns about public perception and the fear of judgment, a process she described as requiring a lot of personal work to overcome.

While she has let go of much of that hurt, she acknowledged that healing took years and that she often felt unattractive, ashamed, and not good enough in the aftermath. In recent weeks, after Dr Singh reflected on their split in another interview, describing his life as having "fallen apart" when their marriage ended, Samra decided to share her side of the story.

She questioned why he continues to revisit their past marriage, suggesting his motives might not be entirely pure. Dr Singh responded to the renewed discussion with a comprehensive statement posted on Instagram. He expressed genuine sadness that his words could still bring up pain, stating that harming her was never his intention. He explained that he only speaks about his divorce and coming out when directly asked, hoping his experience might help others navigating similar territory.

He denied seeking attention or sympathy, calling that period of his life very painful. Out of respect, he said he has always been careful not to comment on others involved because that narrative does not belong to him. He addressed the term "coming out," saying he dislikes it because it suggests he was hiding something.

He detailed his personal history: he married in his twenties and the relationship ended for many reasons, not solely related to his sexuality; therapy over several years helped him understand himself. He underscored the complexity of any relationship, especially those involving LGBTQ+ people of color, where assumptions and judgments often abound. He concluded by affirming that he looks back on his time with Sulvinder with nothing but respect, gratitude, and kindness





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dr. Ranj Singh Sulvinder Samra Divorce Coming Out LGBTQ+ TV Personality Emotional Aftermath Therapy Media Coverage Public Statement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Husband's heartbreak as wife's Alzheimer's symptoms worsenTerry Byrne's wife Jen was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease at the age of 67, and her symptoms have worsened over time. Terry has spoken out about the challenges they faced and the importance of seeking professional help when dealing with dementia.

Read more »

Will Forte's wife threatened to divorce him over his reaction to her bangsWill Forte's wife says his response to her new haircut was 'the worst possible thing to hear.'

Read more »

Mike Vrabel and wife Jen pictured together for first time since Dianna Russini scandalThe couple were all smiles while celebrating their son’s engagement over the weekend.

Read more »

Texas Rangers Star and Wife Face Death Threats After Announcing Down Syndrome PregnancyA Texas Rangers star and his wife have shared their experience of receiving an influx of death threats after announcing they were expecting a child with Down syndrome. The couple has decided to keep the details of their baby's health private, as they have done with their other children.

Read more »