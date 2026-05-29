Ex-Wife of Dr Ranj Singh Opens Up About 'Messy and Painful' Divorce After He Came Out as Gay

Sulvinder Samra shares her emotional journey of healing after her seven-year marriage ended when Dr Ranj Singh revealed he was gay, and how she rebuilt her life as a nervous system coach.

Dr Ranj Singh 's ex-wife has broken her silence on their messy and painful divorce, revealing the emotional turmoil she endured after the Strictly star came out as gay.

Sulvinder Samra, a former pharmacist turned nervous system coach, shared her story on Instagram to mark what would have been their 20th wedding anniversary. In a series of throwback photos, she opened up about the loneliness of a marriage that was falling apart and the devastation of losing the future she had planned.

She wrote that she thought her life would go as planned - work hard, get a degree, get a job, find a partner, get married, have kids - but instead she had a messy and painful divorce. The post details her journey from feeling unattractive, ashamed, and dead inside to reclaiming her power and rebuilding her life. Reflecting on the aftermath, Sulvinder revealed that she carried the beliefs from a failed marriage into subsequent relationships.

She could not trust anyone, including herself. She believed she wouldn't be a good mum, that she was not good at relationships, and that she did not deserve any happiness. The weight of these beliefs led her to give up her dream of motherhood, accepting that she would only ever be an aunt. For years, she buried herself in work, seeking validation through achievement and pleasing others.

She described a strict upbringing where she was told to set a good example, get a good education, a good job, and an Indian husband. The responsibility felt heavy, and she saw university as an escape. After some rebellion, she graduated, got a job as a pharmacist, met her future husband, and started married life. But married life was not easy, and cracks began to show.

She noted that there is no lonelier feeling than feeling alone in a marriage. When it ended, both parties were hurting, and divorce was the only option. She mourned the loss of the future she thought she had and the person she thought she had married. She questioned everything and felt extremely unattractive, ashamed, and not good enough.

After the divorce, she no longer felt at home in London, yet she had spent her whole life trying to escape her roots. So she went back home, where she felt safe. She did what she knew best: worked hard, pleased others, and took pleasure in the pat on the head. But resentment grew, and she always missed the burnout signs until it was too late.

By the time she turned 45, she was miserable and unbalanced. She thought, Is this it? Is this what my life is going to be? She had no balance, all work, and was miserable.

Desperate for change, she started with her outward appearance. Once she changed her external world, work no longer fit, so she quit. She created a business, set work hours around her life, and could be more present. Working on her feelings and dissolving old beliefs led to big shifts.

She now knows that she is more than enough, and we all are. However, just as she was finding her footing, her sister was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. She became her priority, and Sulvinder witnessed true bravery. Love shows up in different forms, and family is everything.

This experience reinforced her belief that healing is a continuous journey. She now encourages others not to let the past dictate their future. Every day is a choice, and you get to choose what your story is going to be - no one else. Dr Ranj Singh, who found solace in the LGBT community and described his chosen family, has not commented on his ex-wife's recent posts.

For Sulvinder, sharing her truth has been a crucial part of healing. Her story is a powerful reminder that even after the messiest endings, it is possible to rebuild and find strength from within





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