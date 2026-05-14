Ex-Wife Convicted of Manslaughter in Plot to Kill Husband via Acid Attack

Paris Wilson has been found guilty of manslaughter after collaborating with a drug kingpin to orchestrate a fatal acid attack on her ex-husband over a gambling debt.

The atmosphere at Winchester Crown Court was heavy with emotion as Paris Wilson, a thirty-five-year-old business development worker, was convicted of manslaughter for her role in a harrowing doorstep acid attack that claimed the life of her former husband.

The court heard a chilling account of how Wilson conspired with a notorious drug kingpin and a gang of professional hitmen to target Danny Cahalane, a fitness instructor and the father of her child. While Wilson was ultimately cleared of the more serious charge of murder, the jury found her guilty of manslaughter and attempted kidnap, reflecting her pivotal role in orchestrating the ambush.

The victim, Danny Cahalane, was subjected to a brutal attack in February of last year at his home in Plymouth, Devon, where he was doused in a corrosive substance. He suffered excruciating injuries and fought for his life in the hospital for ten weeks before finally succumbing to his wounds on May 3rd.

The trial, which lasted eight weeks, painted a picture of a woman driven by resentment and greed, who viewed her ex-husband as someone who deserved to be harmed. Investigation revealed that the motive behind the attack was rooted in a massive financial debt. Danny Cahalane had reportedly gambled away a significant sum of money belonging to a drug kingpin known as Frost, whose real identity was revealed as Ryan Kennedy.

The total debt amounted to approximately 120,000 pounds, a sum that made Cahalane a marked man in the eyes of the criminal underworld. Prosecutor Jo Martin explained to the court that Paris Wilson acted as an inside informant for Frost, providing critical details about her ex-husband's movements and home address to ensure the hitmen could locate him. In exchange for this betrayal, Wilson was promised a payment of a couple of grand.

The betrayal was not limited to the fatal attack; Wilson had also set up a previous ambush in January 2025, which led to her conviction for attempted kidnap. During that earlier incident, men acting on Frost's orders attempted to rip open the door of Cahalane's car as he tried to shut it, a terrifying precursor to the acid attack that would follow a month later.

The relationship between Wilson and Cahalane was described as turbulent, having ended around June 2022 after a marriage that began in October 2020. Evidence presented during the trial included disturbing text messages sent by Wilson, in which she expressed a cold desire for revenge. In one message to her mother, she mentioned being worried about her karma but justified the situation by claiming that Danny had messed with her life and deserved the pain.

Furthermore, she had sent messages to Cahalane himself, hoping that he and another woman would end up with acid on their faces. Although her defense team argued that she was merely being nasty and did not expect the attack to be lethal—claiming she thought it would only result in a punch to the face—the jury found her culpability in the death undeniable.

The trial also saw two other men, Abdulrasheed Adedoja and Israel Augustus, convicted of murder for carrying out the physical attack, while Ramarnee Baka was found guilty of manslaughter. Following the announcement of the verdicts, the Honorable Ms. Justice Heather Norton addressed the jury, thanking them for their incredible dedication and awe-inspiring commitment to the case over the course of their forty hours and forty-five minutes of deliberation.

The judge acknowledged the emotional toll of the eighteen-week legal process and offered the jurors the option to never serve on a jury again given the intensity of the trial. As Wilson burst into tears upon hearing the manslaughter verdict, the court reflected on the intersection of gambling debts, organized crime, and domestic bitterness that led to the senseless death of a father.

The case serves as a grim reminder of the dangers associated with the drug trade and the devastating consequences of collaborating with criminal elements for financial gain or personal spite





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