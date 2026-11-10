Ex-Trump admin official Calley Means wildly suggests Susie Wiles — a 69-year-old cancer survivor — ‘has the capacity to inflict physical harm’

It’s unclear what sort of “physical harm” Means believes the 69-year-old grandmother may be capable of.

, a former senior adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., wildly suggested Monday that Susie Wiles might “inflict physical harm” on him after he accused the former White House chief of staff of undercutting President Trump’s Make America Healthy Again agenda.

Means, who resigned his post last month, has since accused Wiles and lobbying firm Ballard Partners of successfully pushing back against several MAHA policy goals, including by allegedly promoting an executive order declaringIt’s unclear what sort of “physical harm” Means believes the 69-year-old grandmother may be capable of. In an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, Means further alleged that Wiles promoted a “demonic” culture inside the White House, including by purportedly blocking an investigation into the amount of sugar in children’s diets because she needed “money from the sugar people to win the midterms.

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“Susie has dedicated her career to fighting for President Trump and the American people, and will not allow these lies to go unanswered. ”Means also claimed he’s received “unhinged threats” from former White House official James Blair, who he’s accused of pushing against MAHA efforts to ban fruit-flavored vapes, including by allegedly arguing pro-vaping policies were “a core midterm issue” for Republicans.

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“ou can’t find a single candidate I have ever told to talk about vape policy, because the idea I argued for it as a core midterm issue is a complete and total lie,” Blair responded on X.“I do not ordinarily respond to commentary about our firm. I am making an exception today because Calley Means has made specific claims about Ballard Partners that are false, and the record should be corrected,” Brian Ballard said in a statement.

“On flavored vapes: No one at Ballard Partners advocated to Susie Wiles or anyone on the White House staff for the authorization of fruit-flavored vapes,” he said. “Our work with White House staff on this issue has been against illegal, unregulated vapes from China, some of which have been found laced with fentanyl, that are reaching American communities and American children.

” “On glyphosate: No one at Ballard Partners lobbied or communicated with Susie Wiles or anyone in the West Wing, including her Deputy Chiefs of Staff, regarding the Administration’s executive order on glyphosate,” Ballard said. The lobbyist added that his firm’s “interactions with Susie Wiles as Chief of Staff have been limited and have been the exception, not the rule.

” an interview that Means did on a Ballard Partners podcast in May, months after Trump signed the glyphosate executive order. Robert Malone, a former member of Kennedy’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine advisory panel, noted that a “rather significant omission” from Means’ scorched-earth criticism is the fact that RFK Jr.’s own daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy, is a lobbyist at Ballard Partners.

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“Means wants Americans to scrutinize the family connections of powerful government officials. Fair enough,” he continued.

“But why does that scrutiny apparently stop at Kennedy’s own family? ”