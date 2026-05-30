A former Baltimore City Schools teacher and principal was sentenced to two years in prison after falsely claiming U.S. citizenship.

A former Baltimore City Schools teacher and principal was sentenced to two years in prison after falsely claiming U.S. citizenship. Ian Roberts, also a former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, was sentenced by a federal judge to two years in prison on Friday after lying about his citizenship on an employment form and for possessing guns while in the country illegally.

This photo provided by WOI Local 5 News in September 2025 shows Des Moines schools Superintendent Ian Roberts. Attorneys for Roberts said they expect he will likely to be deported to his native Guyana in South America once he serves the sentence. He pleaded guilty in January. Roberts, who had led Iowa’s largest school district since 2023, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Sept. 26, 2025.

The Department of Homeland Security reported that Roberts was in possession of a loaded handgun, $3,000 in cash and a fixed-blade hunting knife. , and his employment authorization expired in 2020.

However, Roberts was still able to maintain high level employment as a superintendent in one of Iowa’s largest public school systems. He was even a registered Democratic voter in Prince George County, Maryland, where he previously resided. Crash shuts down northbound lanes on Mountain View Corridor A crash closed the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor at Rosecrest Road in Herriman.

Officials estimated the road would remain closed until about 3:45 p.A man accused of killing the President and CEO of Lifetime Products,Richard David Hendrickson, and his daughter, Sally, was sentenced to prison. Michael John LoThe Summit County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a man being violent and threatening people with scissors, which stemmed from a domestic dispute.

WhThe Utah Department of Health and Human Services issued a notice of emergency agency action to Provo Canyon School after an assault occurred between two clientsThe deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.





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Ex-head of Des Moines schools sentenced to 2 years in prison for misrepresenting U.S. citizenshipRoberts, the first Black educator to lead the Des Moines school district, pleaded guilty to the federal charges.

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