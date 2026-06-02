Ex-SNP Chief Peter Murrell bought £3,000 robotic lawnmower labeled as legal fees, court hears

Peter Murrell, former SNP chief executive, used embezzled party funds to buy luxury items including a robotic lawnmower, a £124,550 motorhome, and designer stationery. He pleaded guilty to embezzling over £400,000 and faces sentencing in June.

Former Scottish National Party chief executive Peter Murrell appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday, where prosecutors detailed how he used embezzled party funds to purchase a range of luxury items, including a robotic lawnmower mislabeled as legal fees.

The 61-year-old, who is the ex-husband of former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, pleaded guilty last week to embezzling more than £400,000 from the SNP between August 2010 and October 2022. During the hearing, Advocate Depute Alan Cameron KC outlined the prosecution's narrative, revealing that Murrell used his position to siphon money from party bank accounts and credit cards for personal gain.

The court heard that Murrell spent over £23,000 on luxury stationery from Montblanc, a brand known for high-end pens and accessories. Among the more unusual purchases was a £3,070 robotic lawnmower, which was falsely recorded as 'legal fees' in the party's accounting software. Another item, a silver wine coaster worth £3,500, was described as 'leadership expenses'. The prosecutor also detailed the purchase of a Volkswagen Golf, which was later sold to help fund a Jaguar I-Pace worth more than £81,000.

A fake invoice was created for that transaction, labeling it as a 'stage payment' for party events that never took place. Perhaps the most extravagant purchase was a motorhome valued at £124,550, which was seized by police from Murrell's mother's house. The odometer showed it had only been driven four miles. In the party's records, it was described as a 'van' rather than a motorhome.

Cameron told the court that the vehicle was never used or seen by any other party member or employee. The funds embezzled by Murrell came from SNP membership fees and donations. He made direct transfers and used his party charge card, as well as cards belonging to two other staff members, without their knowledge. To cover his tracks, Murrell falsified accounting records and created fake invoices.

The hearing also revealed that Murrell purchased a space telescope, DVDs, a home library ladder worth more than £900, and a coffee machine costing nearly £3,232 with the embezzled money. The court was shown photographs of the motorhome's interior, including Molton Brown toiletries and a wine coaster. Murrell arrived at court in a white prison van and was led to the dock, where he nodded to his lawyer. Sentencing is scheduled for later in June.

The case has put intense scrutiny on Nicola Sturgeon, who has denied any knowledge of the crimes, stating she was 'deceived, misled and betrayed'. She claimed to have been 'completely exonerated' after a two-year police investigation that included a search of the home she shared with Murrell





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