Ex-sheriff’s sergeant pleads not guilty to stealing $310,000

A former Mobile County Sheriff's Office sergeant pleaded not guilty to bank fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion charges in federal court Friday afternoon a

A former Mobile County Sheriff's Office sergeant pleaded not guilty to bank fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion charges in federal court Friday afternoon and declined to comment afterward.

Daniel Holifield is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through a years-long fraud scheme. He also faces three new state charges of first-degree theft by deception. Federal investigators says the 52-year-old stole more than $310,000 while working for the sheriff’s office.

"This is reprehensible conduct. This is taxpayer dollars. This is private company dollars,” said Mobile County District District Attorney Keith Blackwood. Federal prosecutors allege Holifield carried out the scheme from 2021 to 2023 by fraudulently collecting money through duplicate vendor billing and insurance reimbursements.

At the time, Holifield worked as a fleet manager for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, where prosecutors say he had access to purchase equipment, submit invoices and handle insurance claim reimbursement checks. The federal case comes as Holifield also faces three new state theft charges filed this month, on top of the 13 charges already pending from 2023.

“Some are for claiming overtime at the same time, submitting it to different supervisors so the checks and balances did not catch it. There are some cases where he was claiming to be on duty while provably being off duty at a casino in Mississippi,” said Blackwood. Federal investigators say he stole more than $236,000 from vendors and companies, along with another $74,000 through insurance reimbursement checks, for a total of more than $310,000.

The new state charges accuse him of stealing around $82,000, including some tied to billing the University of South Alabama.

“We looked at a five-year period because that’s where our statute of limitations is,” said Blackwood. “It’s possible that this was going on for much longer. ” Court records also show Holifield filed for bankruptcy in 2003, 2013 and again in 2024. In his most recent filing, Holifield claimed he was $508,000 in debt.

“People who commit crimes are going to be held accountable no matter what your employment is or was. The case took a little longer because of all the intricacy of the paperwork and multiple charges, multiple cases, but again, he's been held to account for the crimes he committed,” said Burch.

A Mobile police officer involved in two previous controversial incidents is now under internal investigation over a social media post containing profanity direcA Mobile County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment against former Mobile County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Daniel Holifield, charging him with ThefPENSACOLA, Fla. -- Homeless individuals in Alabama are being dropped off in Escambia County by Orange Beach Police.

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced a Special Primary Election for Alabama State Senate Districts 25 and 26 following a ruling by the 11th Circuit Court of ApA Baldwin County man with a lengthy history of DUI arrests is back behind bars. According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, Herman Lambeth left a court-ord





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