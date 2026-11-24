Former Air Force SERE instructor Jessie Krebs outlines five basic needs for surviving emergencies, emphasizing improvisation, signaling for help, and self-reliance without depending on extensive equipment or utilities.

Jessie Krebs joined the military in the 90s.courtesy of Jessie KrebsCommon mistakes include packing too much food, panicking, and not knowing how to use a survival kit.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Jessie Krebs, a 54-year-old former Air Force SERE instructor who trained military personnel to survive behind enemy lines and avoid capture. She lives off the grid in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. It has been edited for length and clarity. Before I joined the military, I didn't think too much about emergencies.

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As far as being physically aware of basic needs and what needed to happen, I was probably like most 18-year-olds. I just didn't think about it.where I became an instructor. Back in the 90s, we were called Survival or SERE instructors; now we're called SERE specialists. SERE stands for survival, evasion, resistance, and escape.

The fun thing about my training in the military is that it basically teaches you skills so that you don't need as much equipment. When out in the wilderness, or in an emergency, you can improvise with what you have around you. If I'm in a room somewhere and I need to get out of it, I can look at the curtains, I can look at the rugs, and figure out how to improvise a rope.for about 20 years.

I have a solar system on my house, and I collect rainwater or haul water from a spring. I'm basically independent, and I don't have any utility bills. I have learned survival, and I have learned to rely on what I have around me — including in emergency scenarios like a blackout.

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Whether you're in the wilderness, in a vehicle that slid off the road, or dealing with a flood, a fire, or a power grid shutdown, there are five basic needs to know. One: In an emergency situation, you may need to signal to your family members and friends so you can find each other. It's important to know how to signal so you can communicate your location and let others know where you are.

If you've got family members scattered around an area and phones don't work, where are you meeting? That's something you need to set up ahead of time and write down on a sheet of paper in a survival kit. We're going to meet within 50 feet of that blue slide.is three rocks stacked on top of each other. Mine could be two sticks that are at least a foot long, crisscrossed.

At noon every day, midnight or whatever, we're all going to try to meet at the slide. That's on days one through three.

Then, on days four through 10, we're going to go to Maggie's house, which is another five miles out of town. Clothing and equipmentEquipment might include a sleeping bag, rope or line, a headlamp, and a knife. There's a lot of stuff I can do with rope; I can use it to tie up shelters, tie a splint, or haul stuff along. Shelter is important, too.

A sleeping bag is preferably lightweight and bulky. If you have a poncho or any kind of waterproof or water-resistant material, you can put it around your sleeping gear. Getting good sleep is huge for taking care of yourself.and how to put a shelter over it when the weather is really bad so it can actually burn. How are you going to make a fire?

Do you want to make a fire? Do you want to draw people to your location? This is about your sustenance. Water is by far the most important.

Most people can go about three days on average without water. We can go 30-plus days usually without food. So food is usually a far secondary thing — and unfortunately that's what a lot of people will throw in their survival kit or their bug-out bag; they'll put too much food in there. , the best thing is something that's got high fat content, especially in the wintertime.

Grab your jars of peanut butter, your bottles of oil. Grab things that have a lot of high fat content because that's probably going to be the hardest for you to find. Most of the time, when in an emergency, we don't want to travel. We want to bring rescue to us — but if the situation you're in is dangerous, you're going to need to know where you're going and how to get there.is really important.

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Knowing how to use a compass and knowing where you're safest are all important parts of navigation. This has everything to do with mental and emotional health, hygiene, and first aid. Most people freak out, and now they can't think at all. They're in lizard brain, and they just make the situation worse.

How do you calm yourself down and get in a state where you can actually think rationally? The second part of that is hygiene. People often think they don't have time to worry about brushing their teeth, washing their face, or taking care of themselves in those basic ways. They don't even think about things like how to go to the bathroom in the woods.

But those things are critical, not only for your mental and emotional state, but also because poor hygiene can lead to health issues. People call them bug-out bags or doomsday bags. In the military, we always called themThe more you know, the less you need to carry. Most people don't know that much, so they should probably carry more.

Still, they have all this gear, but most of it they don't know how to use. It doesn't do you much good to have a good survival kit if you don't know how to use what's in it. That's probably the biggest mistake people make. They'll buy it without knowing what's in it or how to use it.

I usually tell people to make their own survival kit based on those five basic needs in their environment. That means thinking about things like food and water, ways to signal for help, clothing and shelter, navigation, and first aid. Take it one step at a time When in an emergency, I think the biggest thing is to breathe and to be in the moment. At the moment, you're OK.

You're alive, and you should comfort yourself with that. In a crisis situation, remember, it's not your fault. You didn't create the emergency. You're just going to try to deal with it.

If we can just relax, have a little faith in ourselves and the world, we'll get there. We'll survive. Do you have a doomsday prepping story to share? Email the editor, Manseen Logan, at mlogan@businessinsider.com.