A former Robinhood engineer pleaded guilty to using confidential crypto listing information to trade on Hyperliquid, generating $125,523 in illicit profits.

The former Robinhood engineer used confidential information about upcoming Robinhood token listings to trade on Hyperliquid. Former Robinhood software engineer Huaisong “Jerry” Xiang has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after using confidential information about upcoming crypto listings on the platform to trade perpetual futures on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid, earning $125,523 in illicit profits.the plea before US District Judge Colleen McMahon and agreed to forfeit $125,523.

Xiang faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 25, 2027. Prosecutors said the software engineer had access to nonpublic information about which tokens Robinhood Crypto planned to list and when. Between 2025 and 2026, he repeatedly bought perpetual futures tied to those tokens before the announcements were made public. The plea follows September charges against Xiang and another former Robinhood engineer, Hefu Chai.

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Both were accused ofThe DOJ’s Monday announcement did not provide an update on Chai’s case.