The Boston Red Sox didn't make a mistake moving on from the fireballer.

Apr 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly pitches against the New York Yankees during fifth inning at Fenway Park.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectKelly spent the last five seasons with the Red Sox and bounced between the big leagues and the minors. In 2026, he made just 17 appearances in the majors, although he was solid. Kelly logged a 3.31 ERA and a 14-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

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It was a bit surprising that Kelly didn't get a bigger opportunity in Boston, but the Red Sox had the best bullpen in baseball in 2026. So, clearly the Red Sox got it right.to open up a roster spot and he cleared waivers. Now, he's out there for the taking in free agency and"The amount of interest shown in free agent reliever Zack Kelly suggests that maybe the Red Sox didn’t properly value him while he was here," McAdam wrote.