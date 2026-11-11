Ex-Red Sox Fireballer Attempting MLB Comeback After 4 Years Away

The former Boston Red Sox reportedly is attempting a big league return after four years away from the majors.

Jul 14, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field.

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sportsreported that former Boston elite prospect Darwinzon Hernandez is attempting a return to the majors after pitching for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Nippon Professional Baseball since 2023.

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"Familiar name alert: Left-hander Darwinzon Hernandez, who improved his control and has excelled in NPB over the last four years , is looking to return to MLB. He turns 30 in December," Speier wrote.

Mar 21, 2022; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of the game against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports Hernandez began his professional career in the Red Sox's organization as a 17-year-old back in 2014.

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He worked his way up through the Boston farm system and eventually made his big league debut in 2019. That season, the big lefty was theand he made an impact in the majors. In 2019, Hernandez made 29 appearances in the majors and logged a 4.45 ERA in 30 1/3 innings of action. In 2020, he made seven appearances in the majors and logged a 2.16 ERA.

Then, he had the best season of his major league career to this point in 2021 when he logged a 3.38 ERA in a career-high 48 appearances. While this is the case, he's someone a big league team should absolutely take a chance on this winter — and maybe even the Red Sox. He's somehow still just 29 years old. In 2026, he logged a 1.41 ERA in 47 total appearances with SoftBank in 44 2/3 innings of action.

In 2025, he had a 2.98 ERA in 47 total outings. Over the last few years, we've seen a handful of players across the league find success back in the majors after leaving and heading overseas. One example isand Speier pointed out that he now has improved control. At this point, it likely would only take a minor league deal, or a cheap big league contract to bring him back to the majors.as another bullpen option.

He was the club's No. 4 overall prospect back in 2019 for a reason. In Japan, he started to unlock that potential. Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University.

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