The lawsuit asserted that Teck Alaska should have paid for time spent getting in and out of safety gear, and the more than three hours it takes for employees to travel round-trip from Anchorage for multiweek shifts.

A former employee of the Red Dog Mine in Northwest Alaska has filed a class-action complaint against the mine operator, arguing that the company has illegally refused to compensate hourly workers for time spent getting into safety gear and traveling to the remote site.

Matthew Duhaime, who worked on the drill and blast crew that sets explosives for mining, asserts in the lawsuit that Teck Alaska owes him years of overtime pay for “donning and doffing” the required safety gear, a process that could take up to an hour during a full day. The company also should have paid for the more than three hours it takes to get employees to the mine and back, from Anchorage, for employees’ multiweek shifts, Duhaime argues.

Also read These restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2026

Red Dog, the world’s largest zinc mine, is located about 80 miles north of Kotzebue in Northwest Alaska. Duhaime declined to comment for this article. Teck, which has not yet filed a response in the case, also declined to comment. Duhaime filed his case on Friday in U.S. District Court in Anchorage, proposing a class-action lawsuit.

The case has been assigned to Judge Sharon Gleason. Duhaime, who earned $48 an hour, worked at the mine for 14 years until 2025, his complaint says. He argues that the company’s practice of not compensating workers for time spent dressing and traveling violated the Fair Labor Standards and Alaska Wage and Hour acts.

Advertisement

The proposed class-action complaint says that Teck should compensate hourly workers for the last three years if they were not paid for the gearing up and for the travel time. The lack of payment could involve more than 100 employees, in areas such as mining and mill operations. the complaint says. Muhaime “and other employees complained to Defendant’s management on numerous occasions about not being paid for required donning and doffing time,” the complaint says.

“Defendant’s management dismissed these complaints, responding that this was ‘the way we do it. ’ ” In winter, the gear included “multiple base layers, insulated bibs, reflective or high-visibility outerwear, and extreme cold-weather socks. ” The “required pre-shift, post-shift, and meal-period donning and doffing totaled approximately 50 to 60 minutes per workday, and defendant’s records, schedules, and time adjustments provide a practical means of identifying the uncompensated time,” the complaint says.

As of Wednesday morning, a hearing had not been set in the case.