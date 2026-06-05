The disgraced royal moved earlier this year to the king’s Sandringham Estate in eastern England.

made money by subletting three cottages on the estate where he lived rent-free for two decades, according to a report on the royal family’s properties released Friday by the UK public spending watchdog.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor looks around after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, on April 20, 2025. Police officers walk towards the entrance to Royal Lodge, a 30-room property and former residence of Britain’s former Prince Andrew, in Windsor, west of London, on Feb. 20, 2026.

A lease for Royal Lodge signed in 2003 shows he paid only a nominal fee known as a “peppercorn rent” for the property, which included a 30-room mansion and eight cottages, three of which he was allowed to sublet. The amount of income was not included in the report, an omission that Margaret Hodge, a Labour member of the House of Lords and former head of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, said was concerning.

“It’s shocking that the National Audit Office was not able to establish how much money Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor secured from the properties he let,” she said. The audit office review was carried out at the request of lawmakers after Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal titles and evicted from Royal Lodge by his brother, the king, following revelations about hisFormer Prince Andrew leaves Aylsham Police Station in a vehicle, on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, in Aylsham, Britain, on Feb. 19, 2026.

The audit office report shows that 11 working royals receive free housing within palaces in return for their official duties. They include the king and Queen Camilla, Prince William and his wife Catherine, and the king’s youngest brother, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie. The Royal Marines attend a ceremony for the presentation of New Colours to the 40, 42, 43 and 45 Commando Royal Marines, at Windsor Castle, west of London, on June 5, 2026.

The rents on Eugenie’s cottage in Kensington Palace and Beatrice’s apartment in St. James’s Palace are set at a portion of open-market value that has ranged in recent years between 50% and 68%. Both rents are paid out of the Privy Purse, the monarch’s private funds. The pair are not considered “working” royals who carry out public duties, and both have outside jobs. Buckingham Palace said the audit office report “is in line with the royal household’s commitment to transparency.

We hope that the findings will help correct, clarify or contextualize a number of points regarding royal properties. ”“It shows an absolute total contempt for the taxpayer, not only that Andrew was able to have a peppercorn rent for a gigantic property, but then to make potentially millions on the side from subletting properties,” said former Liberal Democrat lawmaker Norman Baker, a longtime critic of royal finances.released by the US Department of Justice in January, showing how the wealthy financier used an international web of rich, powerful friends to gain influence and sexually exploit young women and girls.

This undated photo at an undisclosed location, released by the US Justice Department on Jan. 30, 2026, as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files, shows Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over a woman who is lying on the floor.broaden their investigation Mountbatten-Windsor has rarely been seen in public since he moved to the Sandringham Estate, about 100 miles north of London. He was photographed Thursday in a car with a The Times of London said, without citing sources, that the bruise was the result of a “nonserious medical condition.

” Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor looks around after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, on April 20, 2025. Police officers walk towards the entrance to Royal Lodge, a 30-room property and former residence of Britain's former Prince Andrew, in Windsor, west of London, on Feb. 20, 2026.

Former Prince Andrew leaves Aylsham Police Station in a vehicle, on the day he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, in Aylsham, Britain, on Feb. 19, 2026. The Royal Marines attend a ceremony for the presentation of New Colours to the 40, 42, 43 and 45 Commando Royal Marines, at Windsor Castle, west of London, on June 5, 2026.

This undated photo at an undisclosed location, released by the US Justice Department on Jan. 30, 2026, as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files, shows Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor kneeling over a woman who is lying on the floor.





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Former Prince Andrew made money subletting cottages on his rent-free estate, report showsA report by Britain's public spending watchdog shows that the former Prince Andrew made money by subletting cottages on the estate where he lived rent-free for two decades.

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Former Prince Andrew made money subletting cottages on his rent-free estate, report showsA report by Britain's public spending watchdog shows that the former Prince Andrew made money by subletting cottages on the estate where he lived rent-free for two decades.

Read more »

Former Prince Andrew made money subletting cottages on his rent-free estate, report showsThe National Audit Office review was carried out at the request of lawmakers after Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and evicted from Royal Lodge by his brother, King Charles III.

Read more »

Former Prince Andrew made money subletting cottages on his rent-free estate, report showsThe amount of income was not included in the report.

Read more »