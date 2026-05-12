Ex-Premier League footballer and groundsman Tony Kay's tale of eviction and urban neglect, Blackheath, England

The Daily Mail uncovers the extraordinary backstory of the crumbling sports pavilion and the remarkable life story of its one-time groundsman, Tony Kay, a former professional footballer who was forced from his property and left jobless and homeless when he was evicted from his 'home' after 12 years of overseeing the running of four football pitches, three tennis courts, and a cricket pitch in Blackheath. His eviction became a national story after his image and the plight of the pavilion were shared on social media.

The contrast between two images sharing a similar location - one showcasing a derelict sports pavilion under the care of its elderly groundsman Tony Kay , now featured in a national spotlight after his eviction from his 'home' for a compulsory purchase order - served as a stark commentary on urban decline and neglect in the UK.

The backstory of Tony Kay, a former professional footballer who had a controversial match-fixing scandal-related ban from football, eventually landed him at his corner post at the Old Addeyans Sports Club. Recounting his life and experiences, Tony Kay, an 88-year-old man, stated, 'After I was banned from playing football, I had to find a job and ended up at the clubhouse as a live-in caretaker for around 12 years.

But his tenure was abruptly ended when he was evicted for a luxury housing development to be constructed on the site





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Tony Kay Ex-Premier League Footballer Groundsman Blackheath England Compulsory Purchase Order Urban Neglect Luxury Housing Development

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