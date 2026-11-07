Ex-police officer accused of stabbing NYC jogger to death appears emotionless in new photos

Sayed Mohassib was seen led away in handcuffs after being charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez.

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NYC WOMAN CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER BEING STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES WHILE JOGGING ALONG BROOKLYN WATERFRONTHe told police that he woke up covered in blood with no memory of the attack, adding that he threw the knife in the garbage, according to the New York Post. The NYPD says Katie Suarez, 28, was stabbed in the neck several times in an unprovoked attack that happened as she was on a run in Brooklyn on a popular jogging and biking path.

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Mohassib briefly served with the NYPD before he left for the Marines, where he was deemed unfit for service, the Post reported.