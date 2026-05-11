Citizens, who target wealthy individuals, have been appealing to governments to suspend private jet flights to attend the Cannes Film Festival as they are worried about the impact of skyrocketing fuel prices on vital services such as healthcare and disaster relief. Private jet flights to and from Cannes have been causing significant environmental damage, including burning millions of liters of fuel every year.

With the Cannes Film Festival set to kick off today, ex-pilots and millionaires are calling for governments to halt private jet flights . New data has estimated that two million litres of kerosene were burned flying the rich and famous to and from the festival last year.

Around 750 private flights jetted to and from Cannes Film Festival in 2025, releasing emissions comparable to 14,000 passengers on commercial return flights from Paris to Athens. Former pilots have been calling out the 'reckless excess' of allowing private jet flights to continue when fuel reserves are needed for vital services such as emergency healthcare, disaster relief, humanitarian aid, and defence. Two thirds of private jets and all international flights are currently exempt from carbon taxes under current EU rules.

With Cannes typically causing a huge spike in private jet traffic, ex-pilots have been calling to suspend private flights while the fuel crisis is ongoing. Even the uber-wealthy have nodded in agreement.

Julia Davies, We Have The POWER co-founder and member of Patriotic Millionaires UK, said: 'Private jets are a luxury only the very wealthiest few can afford, yet most of these flights are still not subject to fuel or carbon taxes - taxes the majority of people pay every day as they travel to work. Right now, amidst a fuel and accelerating climate crisis, fixing this means two things: grounding private jets to protect fuel for vital services including ambulances and making sure that private jets pay at least the same taxes as a care worker pays travelling to vulnerable clients.

' Many of the film festival's attendees travel in by private jets or luxury yachts, with travel accounting for 93 per cent of the festival's total carbon footprint by its own estimate





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Cannes Film Festival Private Jet Flights Ex-Pilots Millionaires Climate Change Fuel Crisis

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