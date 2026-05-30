Ex-Patriots coach Jerod Mayo lands new job — with private equity firm

Jerod Mayo has a new job. No, it’s not in football.

The former Patriots head coach became a managing director at private equity firm Fifth Down Capital in February,“Jerod joined Fifth Down as Managing Director. Before Fifth Down, he built a distinguished career with the New England Patriots as both a player and coach,” the company’s website reads.

“In parallel with his professional career, Jerod has been an active investor and advisor to private companies for over a decade. He is known for his disciplined leadership style, emphasis on preparation and accountability, and ability to build trust-based relationships. He holds a degree in political science from the University of Tennessee.

” Head coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Massachusetts-based Fifth Down describes itself as an investment firm that partners with “generational companies and compelling fund managers,” with strategies that include direct investments, fund-of-funds and secondary investments. The Patriots went 4-13 in his lone season at the helm.

Before becoming the franchise’s head coach before the 2024 season, Mayo served as New England’s linebackers coach from 2019-23. He also starred for the Patriots on the field from 2008-15, winning a Super Bowl and earning two Pro Bowl nods along with an All-Pro honor. Head coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots looks on during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Between his playing days and coaching career, Mayo served as Optum’s vice president of business development, where he helped drive “company growth, revenue, and market expansion by establishing strategic partnerships and identifying new business opportunities,” per his LinkedIn.





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