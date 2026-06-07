Former Republican Oregon Senator Bob Packwood, who resigned amid a sexual assault investigation, has died at 93.

Former senator Bob Packwood on Trump, national GOP vs Oregon GOP“Several said he was abrupt, grabbing them without warning, kissing them forcefully and persisting until they made clear that they were not interested or had pushed him away,” The Post reported.

In 1995, Sen. Packwood announced he would resign just a day after the ethics committee released its expulsion recommendation.

"For many Oregon Republicans, Bob Packwood was not only a United States Senator but a mentor and a force within the Dorchester tradition of civic engagement and leadership development. He challenged people to think bigger about public service and to engage in the difficult work of governing.

It was a pleasure to sit and speak with him last November at an event honoring him with 60 years of Dorchester, as there is no question that he helped shape modern Oregon politics. My prayers are with his family and all who knew him during this time of loss.

""From the Oregon House of Representatives to more than a quarter-century in the United States Senate, Bob Packwood was a consequential figure whose influence shaped generations of political leaders and public policy debates. As Oregon reflects on his life and legacy, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.

"Baby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination. A 20-year-old college student who disappeared during a family vacation in Japan has was found dead after an intensive search, his family announced. Residents of Seattle's North Aurora neighborhood plan to march Saturday night to demand emergency action from city and state leaders.

An explosion and fire destroyed a home in Snohomish and claimed the life of one person, fire officials said. Snohomish Regional Fire units were dispatched afterKitsap County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible vehicular homicide after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning left a teenager dead. The cr





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Maverick Republican Sen. Bob Packwood of Oregon, who resigned after sexual harassment scandal, diesFormer Oregon Sen. Bob Packwood has died.

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Maverick Republican Sen. Bob Packwood of Oregon, who resigned after sexual harassment scandal, diesFormer Oregon Sen. Bob Packwood has died.

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Maverick Republican Sen. Bob Packwood of Oregon, who resigned after sexual harassment scandal, diesFormer Oregon Sen. Bob Packwood has died.

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