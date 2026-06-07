Ex-officer slams police ideological capture after tragic stabbing case

A former counter-terrorism officer resigns over what he calls the police force's obsession with political correctness, linking it to mishandling of a fatal stabbing.

The resignation of Metropolitan Police officer Paul Birch in 2024 marked the culmination of years of frustration with what he describes as the force's ideological capture and a top-down obsession with political correctness.

Birch, a veteran counter-terrorism expert with 24 years of service and numerous commendations, decided to leave after a mandatory leadership course on anti-racism that he found deeply troubling. During a session on British history, instructors told officers that Caribbean migrants had been forcibly rounded up and marched aboard the Empire Windrush before being transported to Britain, a claim Birch vehemently disputes.

He argues that these people came voluntarily to help rebuild the country after the war, and that linking their migration to the Atlantic slave trade is not only historically inaccurate but also deeply offensive. Birch was the only officer in the room to challenge the instructors, and he believes that this incident exemplifies a broader trend within British policing. Birch contends that this ideological transformation is not limited to the Metropolitan Police but has spread to forces across the country.

He links it directly to the tragic case of Henry Nowak, an 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed in December 2023 in Hampshire. Nowak was attacked by Vickrum Digwa, who falsely claimed that the teenager had racially assaulted him. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Nowak with multiple stab wounds but handcuffed him instead of providing immediate medical assistance.

Body-camera footage of the arrest sparked national outrage, and Birch argues that the incident could have been handled differently if not for the force's skewed priorities. He notes that at least four officers attended the scene, a level of response rarely seen for burglary or theft, which he attributes to Digwa's false report of a racist assault. Such reports, Birch says, are automatically upgraded to serious incidents, diverting resources from genuine emergencies.

The document Birch provided to The Mail on Sunday, a London Race Action Plan commissioned by the Metropolitan Police after his departure, offers further evidence of what he sees as the force's descent into activism. Written by Dr Shereen Daniels, the document includes a trigger warning for black readers and is filled with buzzwords like blackness and misogynoir. Birch believes that such publications dictate how officers carry out their duties, prioritizing a radical agenda over public safety.

He argues that the police must return to core principles of impartiality and evidence-based policing, rather than succumbing to ideological pressures. The Nowak case, he insists, is a stark warning of what happens when policing becomes more about political correctness than protecting lives





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