Ex-NYPD maniac admitted to slashing NYC jogger Katie Suarez after video caught him leaving park around same time: police sources

The ex-NYPD officer was charged in jogger Katie Suarez’s Brooklyn killing after video tied him to the park, police sources say; read more.

last week — but says he doesn’t remember carrying out the heartless murder, police sources told The Post.along the Shore Parkway Greenway promenade, police sources said.

Officers tracked him down to his New Jersey home after picking him up on video leaving the park around the time that Suarez was attacked last week, the sources said. A maniac who was kicked off the NYPD force has admitted to slashing NYC jogger Katie Suarez along a Brooklyn footpath last week.

Also read Retired NYPD inspector, Marine vet known as ‘American hero,’ dies at 79

The violent brute told cops he has no memory of the attack, but woke up from a blackout covered in blood and with the murder weapon in his possession. Investigators believe Mohassib dumped the knife in the garbage and it was taken to a Staten Island landfill before landing at a New Jersey dump. The Bensonhurst man worked a short stint in the NYPD but was removed from the force after being deemed psychologically unfit, the sources said.

Mohassib initially left the NYPD after five months to join the Marines, who discharged him due to apparent mental instability, according to sources. He attempted to rejoin the NYPD, but was immediately removed from the job. He was working as a teacher’s aide at PS 200 in Bensonhurst at the time of the attack, sources said. The alleged killer and Suarez both went to Brooklyn College together, but it’s not clear if they knew one another.

Advertisement

Blood stains a bike path in Bath Beach, Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 30, 2026, where jogger Katie Suarez, 28, was stabbed. Her father found her body crumpled on the path after she failed to meet her parents after her run — and she sent a final message warning that she was just five minutes away from their agreed-upon meeting point.

The young woman had been slashed on either side of her neck in what cops say has all the markings of a random attack at this point. She wasn’t robbed or sexually assaulted, and her family said she had no known enemies or boyfriends. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced brain dead but was kept on life support so that her organs could be harvested and donated.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Yasira Suarez told The Post earlier this week. “Katie was very happy, she was a person that wouldn’t mess with anyone. “She was someone everyone would say left a good impression in the hearts of everybody she met. She was the type of person that thought about everyone before herself.

” A maniac who was kicked off the NYPD force has admitted to slashing NYC jogger Katie Suarez along a Brooklyn footpath last week. Kyle Mazza/Shutterstock Blood stains a bike path in Bath Beach, Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 30, 2026, where jogger Katie Suarez, 28, was stabbed.