Ex-NYPD Cop Sayed Mohassib Charged In Killing Of Katie Suarez

Former NYPD officer Sayed Mohassib faces murder charges for the fatal stabbing of Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez on October 30, citing delusional claims of protecting his family.

Former New York Police Department officer Sayed Mohassib has been formally charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Katie Suarez, who was killed while jogging along the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn on October 30. The criminal complaint filed against the 27-year-old alleges that Mohassib, a city public-school teacher's aide at the time of the incident, attacked Suarez with a knife, inflicting two fatal stab wounds to her neck before leaving her to die at the scene.

Delusional Motives And Arrest Details

According to statements provided by Mohassib to law enforcement during his interrogation, the suspect justified his violent actions by claiming he was at the bike path to protect himself, stating that people were going to come and kill his family. Police located Mohassib using surveillance footage that captured his movements toward and away from the crime scene, which aligned with the timeline of the attack. He was subsequently apprehended and brought into custody where he made these disturbing admissions regarding his state of mind and intentions.

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Identification And Police Pursuit

Authorities were able to identify Mohassib through the use of facial-recognition technology combined with data from several government systems, including fingerprints and photographs from his brief six-week tenure with the NYPD and his longer employment with the city Department of Education. The investigation was further aided by digital evidence that placed him near the scene of the crime, leading to his arrest and the subsequent filing of criminal charges. Detectives are now scouring a sanitation barge in an effort to recover the murder weapon, which Mohassib allegedly discarded.

Criminal History And Mental Health

Records indicate that Mohassib had previously served with the New York Police Department for approximately six weeks before leaving to join the US Marines Corps. His military service was short-lived as he was turned away from the unit due to concerns regarding his mental state. He later attempted to return to the NYPD but was rejected after appearing disheveled and exhibiting other disturbing signs that raised red flags for hiring officials.

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The Investigation And Cleanup Efforts

After the stabbing, Mohassib allegedly fled to the nearby Verrazzano Bridge before returning to the area where he sat on a bench and became covered in blood, including on his jacket, pants, and other clothing. He then ran back to his Bensonhurst home, emerging 15 minutes later wearing only underwear and disposing of items into a garbage chute. Investigators found blood splattered on the walls of his room, which he claimed he attempted to clean but was unable to fully remove.

Community Impact And Legal Proceedings

At the time of the tragedy, Mohassib was employed as a paraprofessional within the city schools system, a role he held while living in the community where the crime occurred. As legal proceedings commence, with Mohassib appearing in Brooklyn Criminal Court for his arraignment on November 8, 2026, neighbors have expressed deep distress over the event. A woman speaking through the door at Mohassib's residence declined to comment, stating she was in very deep pain, underscoring the profound impact the case has had on the immediate area.