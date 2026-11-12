Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to testify before House committee after resigning amid affair and export probe

Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia president and CEO after reports of a second affair and will testify before the House Foreign Affairs Committee after lawmakers threatened a subpoena.

Jensen Huang has resigned as Nvidia president and CEO with immediate effect, ending his 33-year run at the chipmaking giant, and has agreed to testify before the House Foreign Affairs Committee by Thanksgiving.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast said Huang's team confirmed Thursday that he would appear after Mast and two other GOP committee chairmen threatened him with a subpoena Wednesday. Huang agreed to testify on Wednesday, hours before Nvidia announced his resignation. The hearing is expected to take place behind closed doors. Mast said Huang, 63, has serious questions to answer.

Also read Jensen Huang Resigns as Nvidia CEO Amid Spy Affair and Second Relationship Scandal

Jensen and I have been very at odds as some of you already know on export controls, but Nvidia is a very important company to the United States of America, Mast told reporters. I do not want to see anything hurt in Nvidia, but he has some very serious questions to answer. Huang's exit followed reports of a second affair, this one with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care and a direct subordinate.

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That came on top of his relationship with Alice Huang, no relation, an executive at Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed whom US intelligence suspects of spying for Beijing. Jensen Huang reportedly admitted to the relationship with the woman suspected of being a Chinese spy. The Nvidia board met later that day to determine Huang's future. Colette Kress, Nvidia's executive vice president and chief financial officer, is stepping in as interim CEO while the company seeks a permanent successor.

Megaspeed Investigation Continues

Singapore officials opened an investigation into Alice Huang, Megaspeed and associated individuals last year. The Ministry of Home Affairs said she was barred from re-entering the country after police determined she knowingly offered inaccurate information to downplay her role in Megaspeed. Authorities concluded there was insufficient evidence to establish that Huang had committed any offences relating to the possible inaccurate declarations for which Megaspeed was being investigated. The investigation into Megaspeed and six other individuals is ongoing.

The Justice Department is taking the lead in an investigation into Megaspeed over alleged smuggling of US-made chips into China in defiance of export restrictions. Authorities are also examining whether entities associated with Alice Huang were involved in attempts to smuggle Super Micro Computer products to China. Singapore has long drawn suspicion as a waypoint for American chips bound for China.

Last year, the city-state charged three men with misleading Dell and Supermicro about the destination of servers that may have held restricted Nvidia chips, costing the companies close to $400 million. A fourth person was charged in connection with the scheme this past April. Megaspeed has bought more than $4 billion in Nvidia chips, by some analyst estimates, and federal authorities have investigated whether the company helped route them to China in violation of US export laws.

Commerce Officials Under Scrutiny

Megaspeed denies any wrongdoing. Reports said Commerce handed its own Megaspeed probe over to the Justice Department late last year after Nvidia's general counsel contacted investigators seeking an update. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, whose department never placed Megaspeed on its Entity List, is facing scrutiny. The Entity List denotes which companies are barred from receiving sensitive technology from American firms without a license.

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly confronted Lutnick in the Situation Room last week over why Megaspeed had not been blacklisted. A Commerce spokesperson denied that any such exchange happened. Rep. Bill Huizenga, Republican of Michigan, has likewise called for Lutnick to testify.

Not every Republican has broken with the Commerce chief. Mast said Thursday he still has confidence in Lutnick, though he wants Congress to examine the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, which enforces export controls and was initially handling the Megaspeed probe. President Trump maintains complete confidence in the secretary and his ability to carry out the position as the most transformative commerce secretary in modern history, a White House official told The Post.

Calls to Blacklist CXMT

Lawmakers have also pressed Commerce to blacklist Chinese chipmaker CXMT. In a letter, Cotton wrote to urge that CXMT be added to the Entity List and that Commerce explore banning the sale of its products in America. The state-subsidized company, Cotton wrote, poses a growing risk to our economic prosperity and military superiority. Lawmakers from both parties have pressed Commerce to blacklist CXMT since early 2025, but it is still not on the list.

Lutnick's department has not added a single company to the Entity List in more than a year, according to the Federal Register. The FBI is also involved in the broader inquiry, according to President Donald Trump.