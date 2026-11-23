Natalie Greene, 27, allegedly paid a body scarification artist in Pennsylvania to put cuts into her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder and then staged a fake attack.

and her accomplice were indicted for staging an anti-Trump attack in which gun-wielding assailants supposedly held her at gunpoint, carved her skin, and wrote “Trump whore” on her stomach.

Natalie Greene, 27, and Anamaria Moe, 25, were federally indicted with a slew of charges for concocting the bogus ambush at a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township in July 2025, theOn July 23, 2025, Greene, who is already federally charged in the case, allegedly paid a body scarification artist in Pennsylvania to put cuts into her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder, according to prosecutors.who worked for US Rep. Jeff Van Drew allegedly provided the artist with a design she wanted gouged into her flesh, authorities previously said.

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Greene then drove to New Jersey and picked up Moe — where one of them scrawled “Trump Whore” and “ is a Racist” in black ink on Greene’s stomach. Greene allegedly paid a body scarification artist in Pennsylvania to put cuts into her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder, according to prosecutors.

While there later that night, Moe allegedly called 911 and fibbed that she and Greene had been attacked by three armed men, who called Greene a racist and a whore and threatened to shoot both of them. Cops rushed to the scene and found Greene lying in a wooded area off a trail, with her hands and feet bound together with zip ties and her shirt pulled over her head and tied with a zip tie.

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Greene — who had numerous lacerations matching the ones done by the scarification artist — was also crying and yelling that one of her attackers had a gun, prosecutors alleged. The alleged con artist also told cops that one or more of the men who attacked her had a gun, held her down, restrained her, cut her, and wrote on her body. She later allegedly lied to more law enforcement officers and an FBI agent.

Cops rushed to the scene and found Greene lying in a wooded area off a trail, with her hands and feet bound together with zip ties and her shirt pulled over her head. Investigators later revealed that Greene was not attacked at gunpoint and recovered the black zip ties from her Maserati on the night of the alleged attack. Moe’s cellphone also showed that “zip ties near me” had been searched two days before the alleged attack.

She was previously released on a $200,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle bracelet after appearing in court last year, when she was hit with the same charges in a federal complaint. Moe is also charged with conspiracy and making false statements to authorities, and appeared in court on Thursday. Greene allegedly paid a body scarification artist in Pennsylvania to put cuts into her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder, according to prosecutors.

Cops rushed to the scene and found Greene lying in a wooded area off a trail, with her hands and feet bound together with zip ties and her shirt pulled over her head.