Ex-NHLer Brendan Lemieux opens up after dad Claude’s tragic death

The children of four-time Stanley Cup winner Claude Lemieux opened up on Thursday night following their father’s tragic death.

His son, Brendan, who is currently playing professional hockey in Switzerland and has played for several NHL clubs, and his daughter, Claudia, both paid tribute to Lemieux in social media posts.

“I love you dad! My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you,”He also shared several posts paying tribute to his dad on his Instagram Story. Claudia shared a remembrance from the Devils, for whom Lemieux played two stints from 1990 through 1995 and then again in 1999-2000.

“No words to express the level of devastation we feel,” she wrote under the post on her Instagram Story. “I love you forever daddy. Forever your only girl. ” Lemieux leaves behind four children, Brendan and Claudia, along with sons Michael and Christopher from his first marriage.

Left wing Brendan Lemieux looks on at Rangers practice on Sept. 16, 2019, at their training facility in Greenburgh, N.Y. Brendan followed in his father’s footsteps, playing professional hockey. He called his dad his “biggest role model on and off the ice” in “I’m proud of the career he had,” he said.

“I definitely want to follow in his footsteps. I want to be the guy that can step up and be that playoff performer. ” Bendan played parts of seven seasons in the NHL, including 109 games over three years with the Rangers. According to multiple reports, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the showroom following a suicide attempt.

WPBF reported that one of his adult sons had discovered Lemieux. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for free and confidential crisis counseling.





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