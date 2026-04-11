Dez Bryant Recalls Police Pointing Gun at Him and His Daughters During Parking Lot Incident

Dez Bryant's lawyer claims Noah Reyes and his friends targeted the former Cowboys receiver, leading to a parking lot confrontation where Bryant was cited for misdemeanor assault.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has added a disturbing new dimension to his legal defense by revealing that Southlake Police officers aimed firearms directly at him and his daughters during a chaotic parking lot altercation last month.

Bryant disclosed this information in a recent interview with OutKick, describing the terrifying moment when law enforcement arrived at the scene on October 25 and drew their weapons as a precautionary measure against what they believed was an active threat involving a potential weapon.

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The former NFL star stated that the police encounter occurred in front of his children, who were present during the confrontation with a man Bryant alleges had threatened to shoot him before the physical altercation began.

Bryant was ultimately issued a citation for Assault by Contact, a Class C misdemeanor in Texas, following the incident. He has since retained the services of attorney Levi McCathern to represent him in what is being framed as a targeted setup rather than a spontaneous criminal act.

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Attorney Levi McCathern has vigorously defended his client, alleging that 19-year-old Noah Reyes and his group deliberately provoked the confrontation after recognizing Bryant on a nearby roadway.

McCathern told the California Post that Reyes and his friends drove recklessly, cutting Bryant off and slamming on their brakes to intimidate him before parking outside a restaurant where the verbal and physical exchange took place.

The attorney emphasized that multiple witnesses have come forward to confirm the dangerous driving behavior, claiming the group continued to escalate the situation by threatening Bryant with a firearm before the physical contact occurred.

Bryant acknowledged knocking a phone out of the man's hand during the argument but insisted his actions were a response to genuine fear for his life. He recalled the man insinuating that he would shoot him if Bryant did not comply with demands regarding the phone.

The Southlake Police Department responded to reports of a fight in progress at a retail location on FM 1709. Officers arrived to find multiple individuals involved and drew their firearms due to reports of a possible weapon, though no firearms were recovered at the scene.

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Police reported that the altercation began as a traffic incident near Kimball Avenue, where Bryant was reportedly cut off by another motorist. The situation quickly escalated into a parking lot argument that resulted in the misdemeanor citation for Bryant.

Video footage obtained by media outlets shows Bryant being handcuffed and held at gunpoint by police officers at the scene, supporting his account of the intense law enforcement response during the incident.

Reyes has denied any wrongdoing in the matter, previously stating to the outlet that Bryant was the aggressor in the situation. The teen has not immediately responded to requests for comment regarding Bryant's new allegations about the police encounter.

McCathern is currently representing Los Angeles Rams star Puka Nacua and has a history of handling high-profile athletic legal cases. He has not yet provided a public statement regarding Bryant's specific claims about the police targeting him and his daughters.

Bryant has maintained consistency in his narrative from the very beginning, asserting that his fear was justified by the perceived threats and reckless behavior of the other party involved in the October dispute.