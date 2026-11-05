Ex-Model Louise Glover Seeks Funds After Houseboat Sinks

Louise Glover needs £6,500 after her Thames houseboat sank. The former model faces homelessness following recent surgery for a rare adrenal tumour.

Former glamour model Louise Glover has publicly appealed for financial assistance after her home became uninhabitable. The 43-year-old stated she is at her lowest point emotionally and physically. She faces homelessness after her houseboat sank in the River Thames. This disaster occurred shortly after she underwent major surgery to remove a life-threatening tumor.

Glover Financial Target And Immediate Needs

Louise Glover has set a fundraising goal of £6,500 to resolve her housing crisis. The funds are required to cover repairs for her 23ft Seamaster boat. Additionally, the money will pay for temporary accommodation for four weeks. This period allows her time to secure the vessel and restore it to a livable condition. As of her latest update, she had raised £3,143 toward this essential target.

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Rare Tumor Diagnosis And Health Battles

Louise Glover was diagnosed with Pheochromocytoma, a rare and aggressive condition. This tumor grows in the adrenal glands and causes dangerous hormone overproduction. The disease affects approximately 100 patients annually in the UK. It frequently triggers severe symptoms that mimic other common illnesses. These symptoms include extreme fatigue, hypertension, and palpitations.

The ex-model endured agonizing symptoms for 19 months before diagnosis. She described being stuck in a constant fight-or-flight response for 18 months. The tumor caused dangerously high heart rates and blood pressure. These conditions placed her at high risk for stroke and heart attack. She also developed osteoporosis and type 2 diabetes due to the hormonal imbalance.

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Hospital Stay And Surgical Intervention

Louise Glover spent more than a month in a hospital in Oxford. She waited there for high-risk surgery to remove the tumor and her adrenal gland. The operation was scheduled to begin at 8am and last four hours. Doctors identified the rare tumor as the cause of her deteriorating health. The procedure aimed to stop the daily secretion of excess adrenaline.

She shared these details on Instagram to raise awareness. She explained she kept her illness secret during the initial struggle. The diagnosis clarified why she had been collapsing and vomiting. The surgery was a critical step toward managing her long-term health. It marked a turning point after years of unexplained physical decline.

Boat Purchase And Previous Hardships

Louise Glover bought the houseboat last year as a stable home. She had previously experienced severe housing instability. Before purchasing the vessel, she slept in a tent and inside her car. The boat represented a fresh start and a sense of security. The sinking event reversed her progress in achieving stability.

The timing of the incident compounds her difficulties. The tumor hampered her ability to renovate the vessel previously. Now, the damage from the sinking adds a new layer of crisis. She described life as a struggle with pressure to survive. She emphasized that asking for help is necessary when no safety net exists.

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Emotional Plea And Public Support

Louise Glover thanked donors who have contributed so far. She shared that the boat was successfully pulled from the Thames. The recovery process is underway but requires significant resources. She expressed hope that small acts of kindness bring humanity. Words of encouragement and essential items provide relief during difficult times.

She urged others facing similar struggles to find hope. The experience has been isolating and financially draining. She embraced the flow of events despite the hardship. Her story highlights the fragility of housing and health security. The public response will determine her ability to rebuild her home.