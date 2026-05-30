Ex-Minister Calls for Rape Sentencing Guidelines Review Amidst Child-on-Child Sex Offences

Former safeguarding minister Jess Phillips has urged for a review of rape sentencing guidelines, highlighting the increasing number of sexual offences committed by children against children, with the average age of attackers being just 14. Phillips' comments come amidst recent cases where teenage boys were not given custodial sentences for rape, sparking outrage and criticism from politicians and victims alike. The case of two Hampshire girls raped by teenage boys who walked free has triggered national and international outrage, with victims and campaigners calling for justice and prevention measures.

Former safeguarding minister Jess Phillips has called for a review of rape sentencing guidelines , citing an increase in sexual offences committed by children against children, with the average age of an attacker being just 14.

Speaking today, Phillips argued that victims of such crimes, like the two Hampshire girls whose attackers walked free, are being asked to prioritize their attackers' rehabilitation over their own justice. Her comments come amidst revelations of at least three other recent cases where teenage boys were not given custodial sentences for rape, including one boy who walked free after being convicted of three sex attacks.

Meanwhile, Attorney General Lord Hermer has praised the 'bravery' of the Hampshire victims and referred their attackers' sentences to the Court of Appeal. In a separate development, two senior Conservative politicians have written to Justice Secretary David Lammy, criticizing the trial judge's use of personal information about the gang of rapists and his decision not to jail them.

One of the victims, a 15-year-old girl, has spoken out, saying she can still feel her attackers' hands on her and questioning why they were not criminalized. Phillips, who resigned from her post earlier this month, criticized the current guidelines for not adequately addressing the growing trend of children sexually abusing other children. She spoke out following widespread outrage over three teenagers convicted of raping two girls in Fordingbridge, who were bound only by youth rehabilitation orders.

Trial judge Nicholas Rowland had praised the boys' behavior during the trial and sought to avoid 'criminalizing' them. The case has sparked national and international outrage, with another victim saying she wants to be able to walk without being scared. French rape survivor and campaigner Gisele Pelicot has praised the bravery of the two victims in coming forward. Phillips has expressed concern that the needs of perpetrators are being prioritized over victims and public safety.

She has called for a focus on early intervention education programs and youth justice programs as a crucial prevention measure. Phillips warned that the findings of the Southport Inquiry, where a 'terrible and heinous crime' was committed by a child, also reinforce this trend





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Rape Sentencing Guidelines Child-On-Child Sexual Offences Jess Phillips Hampshire Rape Case Teenage Attackers Early Intervention Education Youth Justice Programs

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