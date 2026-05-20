Ex-minister calls for Labour to change course or risk losing power to Reform, aiding UK breakup, in Commons challenge to Sir Keir Starmer

Ex-minister Wes Streeting warned of an 'existential threat to the UK' unless Labour changes its course. He also set out a thinly-veiled pitch to replace Sir Keir Starmer.

Labour must change course in Government or risk losing power to Reform and aiding the break-up of the United Kingdom , ex-minister Wes Streeting said today in a challenge to Sir Keir Starmer.

In his first Commons appearance since quitting the Cabinet, Mr. Streeting warned of an 'existential threat to the UK' as he set out a thinly-veiled pitch to replace Sir Keir. Mr. Streeting, who stepped down as the health and social care secretary last week, praised the improvement of the NHS while he was in charge of it, saying it had been an 'emotional wrench' to leave.

He also spoke about reclaiming patriotism from the far-right and his own personal battle with cancer as he stood in the chamber, surrounded by a phalanx of supporters. They included Jess Phillips, the former safeguarding minister who also quit last week with a barb at the PM





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