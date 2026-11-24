Former Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy urges the Treasury Department and Rep. John Garamendi to intervene in a controversial water deal between the city and Nongfu Spring subsidiary Streamfill Packers near a key military base.

Former Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy has formally requested that the U.S. Treasury Department and Democratic Representative John Garamendi intervene in a controversial agreement between the City of Fairfield and Streamfill Packers. Streamfill Packers is a subsidiary of Nongfu Spring, a major Chinese beverage company controlled by tycoon Zhong Shanshan, who Forbes ranks as China's second-richest man and who maintains close ties to the country's Communist Party.

The Fairfield City Council voted 6-1 on November 17 to approve a 15-year water agreement supporting Streamfill's planned operations at the former Anheuser-Busch brewery site. This deal allows for an average daily water use of 1.65 million gallons, which can rise to 2.2 million gallons on peak days, representing roughly 10% of Fairfield's total daily water usage. Moy stated that the agreement pitting a former Bay Area mayor against a company with Chinese state ties raises significant national security questions given the facility's location.

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In emails sent on November 18 to federal officials, Moy called for a national security review of the site, which is located just seven miles from Travis Air Force Base. She urged Garamendi to help prevent operations from starting before federal officials can complete a thorough review. Moy expressed deep concern that the city had proceeded without ensuring a proper federal safety net was in place for infrastructure critical to national defense.

Moy highlighted a specific warning from Fairfield City Attorney David Lim, who reportedly stated that it is best to fly under the radar and avoid getting the federal Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) involved. Moy argued that this approach is dangerous, noting that Chinese-owned businesses have previously abandoned facilities after CFIUS reviews were triggered. She specifically cited Nongfu Spring's previous exit from a proposed bottling operation in Nashua, New Hampshire, following similar scrutiny over water demand and national security risks.

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While a New Hampshire investigation found no wrongdoing by state officials, investigators noted that a federal review would have been advisable. Moy questioned whether Garamendi's office had been briefed on Streamfill's full corporate structure before the Fairfield council approved the agreement. She emphasized that CFIUS filings for real estate are voluntary, but the committee retains jurisdiction to investigate covered transactions even if parties do not submit a filing, especially for sites within a mile of military installations.

The deal promises substantial economic investment, with Streamfill reportedly planning to invest more than $200 million and initially create about 130 jobs. Fairfield announced on a recent Friday that Ocean West Capital Partners had acquired the brewery property and would lease it to Streamfill. However, Moy insisted that economic benefits do not justify compromising national security, stating, "We do need the jobs, we do need the money - but you don't sell out your nation for that."

Vice Mayor Pam Bertani pressed company and city officials during the November 17 council meeting to make a CFIUS filing a strict condition of the contract. City Director of Community and Economic Development David Zellers defended the process, but Moy remains convinced that the proximity to Travis Air Force Base requires immediate federal oversight. Travis Air Force Base issued a statement saying it takes potential national security concerns seriously but did not confirm if it had sought a federal review of the Fairfield project.

Garamendi's office and the Treasury Department did not respond to requests for comment regarding Moy's allegations. Moy continues to urge that the site's location along Interstate 80, combined with foreign control over significant municipal water infrastructure, necessitates a transparent and rigorous examination. The situation remains unresolved as the city moves forward with its leasing agreement while federal intervention is sought.