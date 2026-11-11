Ex Machina Streams Free on Tubi: Alex Garland's Sci-Fi Thriller

Alex Garland's sci-fi thriller Ex Machina is now available to stream for free on Tubi, alongside his film Men starring Jessie Buckley.

Alex Garland's science fiction thriller Ex Machina is now available to stream for free on Tubi, the cinephile streaming platform known for its expansive library of classic and modern films. The film, written and directed by Garland, runs 108 minutes and centers on the greatest fears of humankind regarding A.I. It is both a confrontation with reality and a plea that it is not too late to turn back.

Men, also written and directed by Garland and starring Jessie Buckley, can also be found on the service. Ex Machina sits alongside other sci-fi and tech horror films on Tubi, including Robocop, A-X-L, A.I. Rising, and The 6th Day.

Also read SiriusXM Names Tubi CEO Anjali Sud New Leader

Ex Machina Origins and Visual Style

Ex Machina grew out of an idea Alex Garland had when he was 11 or 12 years old, around the time his parents bought a home computer. Garland has said he did some basic coding on the machine, just trying to understand how things worked.

Garland told The Et Cetera that he would input programs that were kind of a Q&A, and that this film traces itself back to that early experience. His fascination with sentience incubated for years until he began writing the story that eventually became Ex Machina.

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The film is purposely slick, owing to the cinematography of Rob Hardy, a frequent Garland collaborator. Hardy is best known for his subsequent work on Men, Annihilation, and Civil War, and most recently teamed up with director James Watkins for Clayface.

Hardy's visual style mirrors the cold, mechanical story about a rogue robot that gains bodily autonomy. Moody silver and white tones permeate the screen, accentuating Garland's storytelling approach.

Why Ex Machina Feels More Relevant Today

Ex Machina feels more relevant than ever because its warnings about machines exploiting human loneliness now mirror everyday headlines. Looking back, the film emerges as a prescient warning that audiences should have taken more seriously.

The film does not exist in a vacuum. It stands alongside other futuristic media such as Her, M3GAN, Companion, Soulm8te, and the hit TV show Black Mirror, all of which explore how artificial companions reshape human relationships.

One recent headline describes a man who proposed to his AI chatbot girlfriend named Sol and cried when she said yes. Such stories reflect the harrowing reality of machines slyly exploiting human loneliness, as well as human empathy.

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Plot Premise and Key Cast Roles

In Ex Machina, Blue Book programmer Caleb, played by Domhnall Gleeson, wins a contest to join CEO Nathan Bateman, played by Oscar Isaac, at his secluded estate for a top secret project. The premise tempts the viewer into believing that high-tech might not be so bad after all.

That insidiousness soon spills over as the robot, named Ava and played by Alicia Vikander, begins exhibiting remarkable awareness. Caleb conducts a series of tests through conversations with Ava.

Nathan hopes to understand the latest model of his Android creation so he can better fine-tune the specs for the next iteration. Gleeson later went on to star in the Black Mirror episode Be Right Back.

For viewers, the free availability on Tubi means the film can be watched without a paid subscription. That access makes the thriller easier to revisit alongside Garland's other work, including Men.