Ex Machina Adaptation Should Be HBO Political Drama Not DC Movie

Analysis argues that the DC comic Ex Machina is best suited for an HBO political drama series rather than a James Gunn DC Universe film to preserve its complex narrative.

The DC Comics series Ex Machina presents a compelling case for a premium television adaptation on HBO rather than integration into James Gunn's upcoming DC Universe cinematic franchise. The five-year run, which spanned from 2004 to 2010 under the WildStorm imprint, chronicled the life of Mitchell Hundred. This civil engineer discovered he could communicate with machines and adopted the superhero identity known as the Great Machine.

Comic Premise And Historical Context

Published by DC Comics between 2004 and 2010, the narrative follows Mitchell Hundred, a civil engineer who gains the ability to speak to machinery. He becomes the costumed hero known as the Great Machine and saves one of the World Trade Center towers during the September 11th attacks. Following this act, he leverages his public popularity to win election as the mayor of New York City.

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The story was published under DC's WildStorm imprint and lasted for fifty issues. It explores the transition from saving citizens in costume to governing them through political means. The premise offers a unique blend of superhero action and municipal governance that has attracted attention from industry observers.

Why Television Suits The Narrative

A television format provides the necessary space to explore the complexities of Hundred's administration without condensing the plot. Attempting to fit fifty issues of political intrigue, superhero flashbacks, and character growth into a two-hour movie would sacrifice significant narrative depth. A serialized approach allows for a faithful adaptation that respects the original work by Vaughan and Harris.

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The comic features a definitive ending that diverges from traditional superhero tropes. Setting the series in the early 2000s allows viewers to examine historical political battles with over two decades of hindsight. This timeline avoids the need to rewrite the story for contemporary audiences or invent new political controversies.

Political Themes And Stakeholder Views

Mitchell Hundred succeeds in stopping the second plane from hitting the World Trade Center and is rewarded by New Yorkers with election as mayor. Thwarting a terrorist attack does not necessarily qualify an individual to run a city government effectively. Hundred can talk to machines, but this skill offers little utility when arguing with political opponents or balancing a municipal budget.

The comic tackles issues such as same-sex marriage, marijuana laws, and civil liberties during the George W. Bush administration. These problems cannot be solved with a jet pack, highlighting the difference between saving and serving New Yorkers. The narrative bounces back and forth, revealing the source of Hundred's powers while detailing his mayoral challenges.

Industry Comparison And Future Steps

Other adaptations like Watchmen, starring Rosario Dawson, have demonstrated the potential for superhero properties to handle complex themes. Legendary and DC Studios should adjust their perspective on Ex Machina to aim for premium TV over a movie. This strategy aligns with the success of series that examine American politics, racism, and institutional power.

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The decision to adapt Ex Machina for television rather than film respects the source material's structure and thematic depth. It allows for a nuanced exploration of the political landscape without the constraints of a blockbuster runtime. This approach ensures the story remains true to the vision of Vaughan and Harris while reaching a modern audience.