Ex Machina: A Brilliant Take on Gender and Ethics of AI

Ex Machina is a thought-provoking film that uses a technologically advanced setting to explore themes of gender, morality, and the consequences of invention, drawing parallels with dystopian literature and film, such as the works of Frank Herbert and J. Robert Oppenheimer. The movie raises questions about technology and our responsibility towards AI.

Ex Machina " Ex Machina " is a Sci-Fi film starring Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, and Alicia Vikander. It is written and directed by Alex Garland, who also collaborated with Danny Boyle on the film '28 Days Later' and 'Sunshine'.

The movie revolves around a programmer Caleb who is invited to a billionaire Nathan's estate for an experiment. Nathan is on the verge of cracking Artificial Intelligence or AI and has created a female-presenting robot for the purpose. Caleb wins a lottery to take part in the experiment and interacts with Ava, the robot, to determine if she is sentient or not. The movie delves into the ethics of Artificial Intelligence and the consequences of creation of such technology





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