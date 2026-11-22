Chad, Loboy, and Lo-Borg form the Ex-Lobos, a trio of Czarnian anti-heroes inspired by the main man. Discover the details of this new Justice League-inspired squad.

DC Comics has fully unveiled the roster of the Ex- Lobo s, a chaotic anti-hero squad that has emerged to fill the void left by the apparent demise of Lobo. This new team operates as a Justice League-style coalition composed of ticking time bombs rather than traditional saviors, functioning as a darker, less official variation of heroic organizations. The formation of this group is directly tied to the death of Lobo at the hands of Francis Dalex, an event that prompted a diverse array of characters to take his place under the Ex- Lobo banner. The squad highlights the legacy of the Justice League, which has long sparked spin-off teams across the DC Universe, from the Teen Titans to the Justice League Dark.

The team includes several variants of the original character alongside new additions who bring unique dynamics to the group. Chad serves as the first member and is depicted as a slender, clean-shaven assassin who claims to have once served as a Czarnian royal bodyguard. His backstory is immediately mocked by the rest of the squad, who rename him Chad on the spot and tell him to shut up whenever he attempts to monologue. His demeanor is defined by constant whining, melodramatic brooding, and taking himself far too seriously, with a visual design that mirrors the controversial Lobo redesign from the New 52.

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Loboy is another key member, appearing as a time-displaced teenage version of Lobo plucked straight from Czarnia's past. He appears in the official dossier spread of Lobo #9 as a pint-sized caricature of the main man, possessing a leaner build than both the original Lobo and Chad. Despite his diminutive stature, Loboy packs the exact same sadistic streak and hyper-violent enthusiasm that eventually drove his older self to destroy an entire civilization. He acts like an unhinged, eager-to-prove-himself punk who views cosmic slaughter as an exciting game, carrying a spiker bat with a twisted smile on his face.

Lo-Borg represents the unstable, cybernetically reconstructed clone of Lobo, engineered after the main man's apparent demise. He stands out due to his heavily mechanized frame, featuring a bulky metal torso, exposed wiring, and a massive mechanical right arm outfitted with a lethal circular buzzsaw. His description notes that his appearance is impractical due to how cool it is, fitting his role as the Ex-Lobos' muscle. Instead of the original extraterrestrial biker's bravado and snarky banter, he is an erratic heavy-weapons juggernaut whose violent outbursts match his unstable hardware.

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The roster expands significantly with the inclusion of Su, the half-Czarnian, half-human daughter of Lobo, who made her comic book debut in Teen Titans Special. In Lobo #8 and #9, she is introduced with a drastic redesign, looking like a regular human being with only one subtle S-shaped facial marking instead of pale gray skin. Su stands apart from the rest of the Ex-Lobos as a genuinely capable hero with a fierce temper and complicated feelings about her deadbeat dad. Unlike the clones and variants, she refuses to let her father's chaotic legacy define her, having been raised by adoptive hippie parents on Earth before discovering her cosmic heritage.

El Wolf is the most charismatic member of the Ex-Lobos, whose true origins remain a complete mystery to his teammates. He flips the classic Main Man's palette, with dark gray skin, white hair, a white goatee, and white markings around his eyes. Unlike the loud and chaotic brawlers around him, El Wolf wins over the entire squad with his effortless charm and silky voice. None of his teammates bother to question where he actually came from or whether he has any genuine Czarnian roots, as his magnetic presence keeps everyone completely enchanted whenever he speaks.

Lobossal is the most absurd member of the Ex-Lobos, being an ordinary superfan from Overland Park, Kansas, with zero Czarnian blood or powers. To blend in, he wears a leather vest and black makeup, plus a stunningly large hairstyle and bulky boots that highlight his questionable cosplaying skills. Despite lacking real superhuman strength, Lobossal makes up for his human limitations with a large frame and great enthusiasm. Instead of brooding over his lack of credentials like Chad, Lobossal simply enjoys the ride and appreciates the company of genuine cosmic brawlers and clones.

Ramona is the most bizarre and resourceful member, a former intergalactic hairstylist turned ruthless bounty hunter who survives as a severed brain in a fluid-filled jar. Mounted atop a floating robotic chassis, she projects a translucent ghostly head directly above her glass dome. Ramona refuses to let losing her entire physical body slow down her lethal career, complementing her business instincts with versatile robotic attachments. She serves as the team's woman in the chair, keeping the chaotic lineup focused on bounty contracts away from the battlefield.

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Dawg remains a steadfast presence in the Ex-Lobos, refusing to abandon his fallen friend even after Lobo's death. Originally introduced in Lobo: The Last Czarnian, Dawg spent decades as the Main Man's slobbering companion. His unbreakable devotion puts him right alongside DC's most famous canine sidekicks, offering pure alien savagery backed by an unexpectedly tender heart. He stays stubbornly faithful to the Main Man, proving to be the single most loyal creature in Lobo's entire orbit amidst the team's dysfunction.

This constellation of spin-off teams reflects the enduring example of the Justice League, which continues to shape future generations from the 853rd century to present day. Dozens of similar teams are much less official variations of the Justice League, including villainous takes like the Legion of Doom and the Crime Syndicate. The Ex-Lobos stand alongside these as an unknown number of questionable anti-hero coalitions, operating without the formal nomination and unanimous votes required for traditional hero membership. Their existence underscores the dark, less official but equally impactful variations of the hero archetype that define the broader DC Universe narrative.