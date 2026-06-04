Ex-Liberty star Nyara Sabally gets warm welcome in bittersweet Barclays Center return with Tempo

The Sabally sisters just missed each other as Satou was acquired by the Liberty in free agency and Nyara went to the expansion Tempo this offseason.

She was playing for the city where she was born and played a big role in helping bring New York its first WNBA championship in 2024.

Her mom always said that both she and her sister, Satou, would play in the city one day. Yet, the sisters just missed each other as Satou was acquired by the Liberty in free agency and Nyara went to the expansion Toronto Tempo this offseason.

After three seasons in New York, the 26-year-old received a warm welcome from the Liberty crowd during lineup announcements and again after a tribute video honoring her along with Sandy Brondello, Isabelle Harrison and former assistant coaches Olaf Lange and Brian Lankton. Sabally went on to score 11 points and log six rebounds and three assists against her former team. Heading into Wednesday, she was averaging a career-high 11.9 points.

“It’s always special,” Sabally said after the loss. “I mean, I feel like we both had a great time here. Amazing fans and it’s always nice to be back in New York. ” Toronto’s Nyara Sabally looks to chase down a loose ball during the Liberty’s 97-82 blowout win over the Tempo on June 3, 2026 at Barclays Center.

Sabally was at Barclays Center when she found out she was selected by Toronto in the expansion draft. She was overcome with a lot of emotions, especially eight days later when the Liberty signed her sister. After arriving in New York on Tuesday, Sabally quickly headed over to her sister’s apartment and former Liberty teammates joined, including Leonie Fiebich.

“I’m really happy for Ny,” Breanna Stewart said after the game. “As sad as it is for her to get taken in the expansion draft, it gives her a role that she didn’t have before. The opportunity to be a leader but also in a starting job where a lot relies on you, and she’s taken full advantage of that.

” All of the Liberty starters scored in double figures, as well as Satou Sabally off the bench with 12 points.

“It’s really hard to stop that,” Stewart said. “You take away one option and you give up another. Having that flexibility is going to help us in the long run. ”





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