Ex-La Pryor ISD superintendent arrested on child injury charge, Zavala County Sheriff’s Office says

Former La Pryor Independent School District superintendent William Arevalo, who was placed on paid leave pending an investigation into an alleged assault, was arrested, according to the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office.

– Former La Pryor Independent School District superintendent William Arevalo, who was placed on paid leave pending an investigation into an alleged assault, was arrested, according to the Zavala County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant was issued following the investigation, which began while he was serving as superintendent, according to the sheriff’s office. Arevalo was placed on paid leave in February 2025. An incident report obtained by KSAT 12 states that Arevalo allegedly grabbed a 6-year-old girl by the arm and dragged her into a classroom. The sheriff’s office said the case was presented to the Zavala County grand jury, which returned a true bill of indictment.

The 293rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case, according to the sheriff’s office. Sonia DeHaro is a content gatherer at KSAT. She graduated from San Antonio College, where she attended the Radio, Television, and Broadcasting program.

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