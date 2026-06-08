Ex-JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana wants to drop NY ‘sex slave’ lawsuit, move case to federal court with ‘substantial new evidence’

Former JPMorgan big shot Chirayu Rana is pulling the plug on his salacious New York state court case to make way for a “comprehensive” federal lawsuit.

– who accused his female boss of forcing him into humiliating sex acts – is pulling the plug on his salacious New York state court case to make way for a “comprehensive” federal lawsuit.

Former JPMorgan big shot Chirayu Rana is pulling the plug on his salacious New York state court case to make way for a “comprehensive” federal lawsuit. Rana’s new legal team claimed in explosive new filings that the original suit against Lorna Hajdini left out crucial details.of this case, manufactured from sensational headlines that bear no resemblance to what actually happened to Mr. Rana,” said Rana’s new attorney Jon L. Norinsberg.

This countersuit is a transparent act of retaliation, a desperate effort to punish Mr. Rana for having the courage to report theEx-JPMorgan banker hit with major setback in outrageous sex slave lawsuit hours before court appearanceJPMorgan exec sues ex-banker for defamation over ‘sex slave’ allegations The new filings promise to be under his real name and not an anonymous pseudonym, which a Manhattan Supreme Court judge ruled he must do in the state lawsuit last month.





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