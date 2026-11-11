Rex Ryan Arrested for Running Over Pedestrians' Feet in Nashville

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan turned himself in on six misdemeanor charges after allegedly running over two pedestrians' feet in Nashville. He has hired criminal defense attorney David Raybin.

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan turned himself in to Nashville authorities early Wednesday morning after warrants were issued for his arrest. He faces six misdemeanor charges for allegedly running over two pedestrians' feet on Lower Broadway.

Ryan, 63, was booked and released shortly after being taken into custody. His bond was set at $6,000, according to police. Jail records confirm he was released a short time later. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the incident occurred on the night of Nov. 5.

Also read Rex Ryan Arrested in Nashville on Six Misdemeanor Charges After Striking Two Pedestrians

Accident Details On Lower Broadway

Ryan was driving a pickup truck when he turned right from 4th Avenue onto Broadway, running over both victims' feet and making contact with one of the individuals' legs. In a statement, police said the pedestrians were crossing Broadway from 4th Avenue with a walk sign when the pickup truck turned right. The vehicle kept going but stopped for a red light at Broadway and Representative John Lewis Way, where the pedestrians waved down the driver.

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According to police, Ryan stepped out of the truck to argue with them, then got back in and drove away. The pedestrians took pictures of the truck's license plate and the driver. Nashville PD issued six misdemeanor warrants against Ryan: leaving the scene of an accident (two counts), failure to give information or render aid (two counts), and failure to obey a traffic control signal (two counts). Ryan has hired criminal defense attorney David Raybin.

Raybin said he began representing Ryan on Wednesday morning. He confirmed he is cooperating with the investigation but has not yet received facts from the police side. Raybin told the California Post in a phone call Wednesday afternoon, The only thing I can tell you right now is I just began representation this morning. He added, I can confirm that I'm representing him, and we are cooperating with the investigation.

Ryan Faces Six Misdemeanor Charges

But I do not have any facts yet from the police side, so we're cooperating, we're trying to get that information today but because of the holiday, I don't have it. So I don't have any further statement. This is not the first time Ryan has been in the spotlight because of feet. In 2010, while he was head coach of the Jets, foot fetish videos featuring his wife were made public and went viral online.

Ryan coached the Jets from 2009 to 2014. He is still the last head coach to lead the Jets to the playoffs, doing so in 2010. After a two-year stint with the Buffalo Bills, he has mostly worked as an analyst for ESPN. Ryan remains a prominent NFL figure.

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Off-Field Headlines Add To Arrest

He appeared on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown and has been a regular on television. The arrest adds to a series of off-field headlines involving the former coach. Police have not released additional details about the victims. The investigation is ongoing.

Raybin said he is seeking more information from authorities but has been delayed by the holiday. Ryan's next court appearance has not been announced. The misdemeanor charges could carry fines and potential jail time if convicted. Ryan has not publicly commented beyond his attorney's statements.