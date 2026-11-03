Ayelet Kroizer discloses that the Israeli military deliberately distorted facts and labeled innocent Palestinians as terrorists to justify operations in Gaza.

Ayelet Kroizer, a former member of the Israeli military spokesperson's unit, has made serious allegations regarding the systematic manipulation of information by the army during its operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Kroizer admitted that she personally curated and altered details released to the press to shape public perception. She stated that the military routinely attached the label "terrorist" to innocent Palestinians. Her revelations aim to expose the mechanisms used to secure domestic backing and international legitimacy for the conflict.

Military Spokesperson Details Information Manipulation

Kroizer provided these details in a public statement on the X platform. In the same post, she announced her appointment as spokesperson for Breaking the Silence. This Israeli organization documents veterans' testimonies on military abuses in the occupied territories. She wrote that during her service, she saw how the word "terrorist" was attached even to innocent Palestinians. She described how statements were tailored to the target audience and the specific objective set for the message.

Also read Israeli Attacks Kill Eight Palestinians Across Gaza Amid Ceasefire Violations

She noted that her service exposed her not only to conditions on the ground but to how the army chose to portray them. When addressing Israeli society, the unit's goal was to enhance confidence in the armed forces. She stated that the public's right to know was secondary at best. For foreign statements, the objective was to manufacture legitimacy. She emphasized that in both contexts, the price was the truth.

Routine PR Practices and Casualty Reporting

Kroizer detailed the specific routine practices employed by the military spokesperson unit. She explained that mass casualty announcements were paired with standard disclaimers. She learned how to report dozens of deaths in a single strike and automatically add a statement regretting any harm to uninvolved people. She described this process as the routine of her service. She noted that she had never been good at staying silent in the face of injustice. However, she was being asked to do public relations for actions she viewed as unjust.

Advertisement

Kroizer, who was raised in an ultra-Orthodox community, waived her exemption three years ago to enlist. She did so believing she was defending the country. Her experience in the spokesperson unit changed her perspective significantly. She now urges other veterans to speak out about their experiences. She wrote, "If you served during the war, don't stay silent either." Her decision to break her silence highlights the internal moral conflicts faced by soldiers and officers.

Impact on Public Perception and International Stance

The revelations from Ayelet Kroizer provide insight into the strategic communication efforts of the Israeli military. Her account suggests a coordinated effort to manage narratives both domestically and internationally. The use of specific labels and tailored statements aims to influence public opinion. This approach is designed to maintain support for military operations. It also seeks to mitigate international criticism. Kroizer's testimony adds to a growing body of evidence regarding information control during the conflict.

Since October 2023, the war in Gaza has resulted in significant casualties and destruction. The conflict has killed over 74,000 Palestinians. It has wounded upwards of 175,000 others. Additionally, around 90 percent of civilian infrastructure has been destroyed. Kroizer's admission of manipulating information in the face of such destruction raises serious ethical questions. Her stance challenges the official narrative provided by the military. It invites scrutiny of how facts are presented to the public.

Broader Implications for War Transparency

The actions described by Kroizer have implications for understanding the nature of modern warfare. Information control is a key component of military strategy. By shaping the narrative, the military can influence public support. This can affect political decisions and international relations. Kroizer's disclosure highlights the role of propaganda in conflict zones. It underscores the importance of independent verification of information. Her experience serves as a case study in military public relations.

Advertisement

The response from Breaking the Silence indicates a willingness to investigate such claims further. The organization works to document abuses and hold military personnel accountable. Kroizer's appointment as spokesperson strengthens their voice. Her insider perspective provides credibility to their findings. The military spokesperson's unit plays a critical role in shaping the story of the war. Kroizer's departure from this role marks a significant shift. It represents a challenge to the established narrative. Her actions may encourage other veterans to share their experiences. This could lead to greater transparency and accountability in future conflicts.