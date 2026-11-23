A year ago, Jonah Coleman was limping badly after a trip to Madison, Wisconsin, left him with a knee sprain with his University of Washington football career w

Broncos running back Jonah Coleman . the ex-Husky, accepts congratulations after a big outing against the Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect A year ago, Jonah Coleman was limping badly after a trip to Madison, Wisconsin, left him with a knee sprain with his University of Washington football career winding down in an uncomfortable manner.

Denver, however, has been a good landing spot for him. He got his injury out of the way early this time and continues to hit milestone moments as an NFL rookie. On Sunday, he enjoyed his best outing as a pro player by rushing 24 times for 111 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Broncos' 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

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Coleman's previous best was 57 yards on the ground against the Carolina Panthers in a 26-21 win on the road on Nov. 8. Endearing himself to the Broncos fans with his humble manner, attention to historic detail and willingness to engage with them, the 5-foot-8, 220-pound back from Stockton, California, scored on runs of 1, 4 and 7 yards to help Denver improve to 8-2 on the season.

Broncos running back Jonah Coleman gets to his feet after a big gainer against Las Vegas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect On this Sunday, he showed no reluctance to jump into the stands and mug and take selfies with the Denver followers after he scored.

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Previously, he stood and did what was known as the Mile High Salute, standing at attention in the end zone while facing the crowd and raising his right hand to his helmet, thus copying a gesture made popular by retired Broncos great Terrell Davis. Jonah Coleman , the Husky turned Bronco, celebrates with fans after a 7-yard TD run against the Raiders.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Against the Raiders, Coleman scored his first touchdown on a 1-yard run to give the Broncos a 17-0 advantage at the 10:35 mark of the second quarter. His second score covered 4 yards and enabled Denver to take a 24-17 lead with 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Coleman picked up a TD hat trick with his 7-yard scoring burst with 9:21 left to play to put his team safely ahead 31-17.

"An angry touchdown for Jonah Coleman! " a TV broadcaster shouted on the third six-pointer. "He muscles his way in. " According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Coleman is the first Denver rookie running back to have a 3-touchdown game since Clinton Portis in 2002 -- the year before Jonah was born.

After missing four games with a high ankle sprain, Coleman has rushed 71 times for 402 yards and 6 touchdowns, all coming in just six pro outings. Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time.

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In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.