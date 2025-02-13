Ex-Husband in Murder Trial Admits to Reading News Coverage, Mistrial Bid Denied

A mistrial was denied in the murder case of Guadalupe Contreras after Joe David Muñoz, the victim's ex-husband, admitted to watching news coverage of the trial while under oath. The judge considered holding Muñoz in contempt of court for his actions.

During cross-examination by Contreras's defense attorney, Charles Bunk, Muñoz revealed that he had not only viewed videos and articles about the trial but had also made online comments. Despite acknowledging that he was still under oath and subject to recall, Muñoz claimed he believed he was only prohibited from discussing the case with others. 'I was told I couldn't speak about it, and no one could speak to me about it,' Muñoz stated. 'I guess I misunderstood about not being able to watch KSAT12's app.' Bunk countered that Muñoz must have learned 'a lot of stuff' he didn't know about the trial from the days he was absent. Muñoz insisted that he did not discuss the information gleaned from the articles and videos with any other witnesses in the trial. However, Bunk argued that Muñoz 'cannot be trusted' based on his actions and moved for a mistrial, questioning his credibility in such a serious case. Judge Ron Rangel denied the motion, stating he would consider holding Muñoz in contempt of court. The judge also reprimanded Muñoz for consuming media related to the case, emphasizing his disregard for the taxpayers, the community, and the integrity of the trial. 'You put yourself over the taxpayers, over the community, over the integrity of this case,' Rangel told Muñoz. This incident follows a previous mistrial declared in 2023 due to the improper purging of video and aerial photographs of the crime scene from SAPD’s record-keeping system. Defense attorney Bunk argued that the destruction of these crucial pieces of evidence prevented him from determining if Elizabeth Contreras' body had been moved. Elizabeth Contreras' body was discovered on August 8, 2017, in the 12800 block of Interstate 37 North, with investigators believing she was killed around August 2 of that year.





