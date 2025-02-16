Ex-Husband Attacked Man in Brook Park Grocery Store

An ex-husband attacked a man inside a Marc's Deeper Discount Store in Brook Park, Ohio. The incident occurred on February 2nd when the ex-husband bumped into the man with a shopping cart before apologizing. The verbal exchange escalated, leading to the ex-husband punching the man. The victim retaliated, and a store manager intervened. Security footage corroborated the account.

A Brook Park man was attacked inside a Marc's Deeper Discount Store on February 2nd. Police responded to a report of a fight in progress at the store located at 5725 Smith Road. By the time officers arrived, the attacker had fled the scene. The victim, a 27-year-old Brook Park resident, remained at the store with his girlfriend, also 26 years old. The girlfriend was found holding a firearm under her arm, and police safely removed the weapon.

She then retrieved a second firearm from her purse, which was in a holster. Police later learned that one of the firearms belonged to the 27-year-old man, and both he and his girlfriend were legally carrying the weapons. The investigation revealed that the attacker was the woman's ex-husband, a person she had previously reported to police for harassment. According to the 27-year-old man, he and his girlfriend were in a checkout line when the ex-husband intentionally bumped into him with a shopping cart before quickly apologizing. A verbal exchange ensued, escalating into an aggressive confrontation by the ex-husband. The woman attempted to intervene, but the ex-husband punched the 27-year-old in the face. The victim retaliated, grappling with the ex-husband and bringing him to the floor. A store manager eventually separated the two men. Security footage corroborated the account, showing the ex-husband bumping into the 27-year-old with the shopping cart and later throwing a punch. Police contacted the ex-husband, who was at Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights receiving medical treatment. His mother confirmed his location. Based on the evidence collected, police determined that the ex-husband was the aggressor. The 27-year-old man filed criminal charges against him. Due to the ex-husband's medical condition, he was not immediately arrested but was given a court date.





