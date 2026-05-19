Ex-glamour model Katie Price claims her husband Lee Andrews was 'detained in a van with his hands tied' after his disappearance in Dubai

Former glamour model Katie Price, 47, has reported that her fourth husband, Lee Andrews, 42, is missing, five days after she last heard from him. She claimed that he was 'detained in a van with his hands tied' after his disappearance in Dubai. She has now released her last communication with Lee in the hope it will help track him down, and his mother, Trisha, has issued a plea for his return.

Lee Andrews claimed he had been arrested near a hostile 'black site', in his last texts to his wife, Katie Price. The worried former glamour model, 47, declared over the weekend her fourth husband, 42, is missing, five days after she last heard from him and claimed he was 'detained in a van with his hands tied' after his disappearance.

Katie has now released her last communication with Lee in the hope it will help track him down, while his mother, Trisha, has issued a desperate plea for his return





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Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews officially declared missing after five days of no contactKatie Price's husband Lee Andrews has officially been declared missing, five days after the star last heard from him. He was due to reunite with his wife for a Good Morning Britain interview but failed to get on a flight, later claiming that he had 'things to do' but was still on his way. Katie, who wed Lee in January following a whirlwind ten-day romance, then branded their relationship a 'soap opera' before seemingly hinting that the marriage was over by emerging without her wedding ring. Now, it's been reported that Lee's family have filed a report at the British Embassy in Dubai, where the businessman lives.

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Katie Price's Husband Lee Andrews Officially Declared Missing After Failing to ReuniteKatie Price's husband Lee Andrews has been missing since Wednesday night after his last conversation with his wife. His family filed a report at the British Embassy in Dubai, and Katie is in constant contact with his family and the Dubai police. The case is being treated as a missing person, and Katie is wary of speculation that her husband may have staged his disappearance. She previously mentioned a suspicious van and seeing Lee in a hood and with tied hands, implying a kidnapping situation. Despite calling authorities, no one knows where he is.

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Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

Read more »

Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

Read more »