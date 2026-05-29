Ex-footballer claims accomplice carried out stabbing of Iranian journalist in London

A former professional footballer on trial for stabbing an Iranian journalist in London told a court that an accomplice, not he, delivered the knife attack. The journalist, Pouria Zeraati, was stabbed three times in the leg outside his home in Wimbledon. Prosecutors allege the attack was ordered by a third party acting on behalf of the Iranian state. The ex-footballer, Nandito Badea, said he believed he was only there for surveillance and was scared when another man, David Andrei, suddenly stabbed Zeraati. Badea and another Romanian national, George Stana, deny the charges.

A former professional footballer accused of stabbing an Iranian journalist in London has blamed the knife attack on an accomplice. Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati was left bleeding in the street after he was stabbed three times in the leg close to his home in Wimbledon , South London , on March 29, 2024.

Woolwich Crown Court was previously told the attack was 'ordered by a third party acting on behalf of the Iranian state.

' Ex-footballer Nandito Badea, 21, told the court he believed he was only there to carry out surveillance on a man who was said to be having an affair with another man's wife. The former midfielder, who played for Romanian teams Astra and Blejoi, came to England to do construction work after his football career ended. He told the jury: 'I had no reason to believe that man would suffer any harm or anything.

' Badea and George Stana, 25, who are Romanian nationals, have pleaded not guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and wounding. Prosecutors allege they carried out 'a planned attack preceded by reconnaissance, and which was ordered by a third party acting on behalf of the Iranian state'.

CCTV captured the moment Pouria Zeraati was stabbed repeatedly in the leg before running away from his attackers outside his home in Wimbledon, South London, in March 2024 A courtroom sketch of Badea and Stana, who are accused of carrying out the violent attack. Badea told the court on Friday that it was a third man, David Andrei, who stabbed Mr Zeraati On Friday, Badea claimed a man called David Andrei, who is not a defendant in the trial, came up from behind and stabbed Mr Zeraati in the thigh.

Badea said he was 'scared' of Andrei, who slapped and threatened him and his family when he later said he was going to tell the authorities what happened. The ex-footballer said he followed Andrei's instructions to ask Mr Zeraati for £3. He thought Andrei would join them and 'speak with the gentleman' about the alleged affair. Badea said: 'I saw him when he was behind him .

I was not expecting him to come from behind.

'I saw David taking a knife out of his pocket. Then he stepped one step towards him. He stabbed him. I ran away.

'I got afraid. I was not expecting something like that.

' He ran, followed by Andrei, to a waiting car with Stana at the wheel. Badea said that 'at no point' was he laughing, in contrast with an eyewitness account previously heard by the jury. He recalled being pushed by Andrei at one point, saying: 'My legs were failing me, I was scared of what I saw.

' He got into the car and told Stana: 'Drive quickly, drive quickly, David stabbed him. ' The Iran International journalist told passersby who came to his aid that he had been on the receiving end of threats before In 2022, the Iranian regime designated Iran International as a terrorist organisation and decreed anyone working with the organisation would be deemed a threat to Iranian national security.

Then in November 2022, posters were put up in the Iranian capital, Tehran, which featured pictures of a number of journalists including Zeraati, under the heading 'Wanted: dead or alive'. Police had to provide armed security for the Iran International offices in Chiswick in 2022 and for a period from February 2023 the TV station moved to Washington DC when they were told their employees could not be adequately protected in the UK.

Badea and Stana deny wounding and wounding causing grievous bodily harm. The case continues.





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