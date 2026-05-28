Ex-Flyers Tortorella, Hart advance to Stanley Cup Final with Golden Knights

John Tortorella and Carter Hart advanced to the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night with the Golden Knights.

Danny Briere spoke on Rick Tocchet’s performance after the head coach’s first season with the Flyers. Before the season, did anyone have John Tortorella and Carter Hart teaming up in Vegas and leading the Golden Knights to a Western Conference Final sweep?

You wouldn't have found any odds on that. Tortorella didn't have a coaching job in October and Hart wasn't eligible to play yet. But the former Flyers head coach and former Flyers goaltender are headed to the Stanley Cup Final after Vegas finished off the Presidents' Trophy-winning Avalanche on Tuesday night. The Golden Knights completed a stunning sweep with a 2-1 win at T-Mobile Arena.

Hart had 20 saves and nearly delivered his first playoff shutout since 2020,Hart has won 12 of his 16 starts in these playoffs while posting a 2.22 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.took over the Golden Knights not even two months ago for the fired Bruce Cassidy. He has recorded 19 wins in 24 games with Vegas. He's looking for his first Stanley Cup title since 2004,





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