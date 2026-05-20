Ex-fiancee of missing businessman Lee Andrews claims to have received threatening messages

Alana Percival, the ex-fiance of missing businessman Lee Andrews, has claimed to have received threatening messages in the middle of the night warning her to stop talking about him. She has spoken out in detail about the elaborate scams she claims she was victim to during her relationship with Lee and has issued a warning to his wife Katie.

Lee Andrews ' ex-fiance Alana Percival has claimed to have received ' threatening messages ' in the middle of the night warning her to stop talking about him.

According to his wife Katie Price, she last heard from Lee, 43, on Wednesday and he has been missing ever since. Katie suspects her husband may have been kidnapped. In a new podcast, Alana spoke in detail about the elaborate scams she claims she was victim to during her relationship with Lee and issued a fresh warning to Katie.

When all of this first started, Alana knew she had a choice: stay quiet or speak up for women who either don't yet realize the situation they're in or don't feel they have a voice. Alana has spoken out to warn Katie, stating that she just worries for her welfare and fears that Lee may end up getting her arrested or a flight ban





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lee Andrews Alana Percival Threatening Messages Elaborate Scams Marriage Missing Suspicion Of Kidnapping Warning To Katie Public Forum

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alana Percival Warns Katie Price of Lee Andrews' SchemesAlana Percival, Lee Andrews' ex girlfriend, has spoken about the elaborate scams she was victim to during their relationship. She has warned Katie Price, who is married to the scammer, about his schemes and the emotional manipulation she experienced. Percival also mentions Lee's relationship with a woman named Crystal and the scams he pulled on her as well as his volatile behavior when questioned.

Read more »

Alana Percival Warns Katie Price of Lee Andrews' SchemesAlana Percival, Lee Andrews' ex girlfriend, has spoken about the elaborate scams she was victim to during their relationship. She has warned Katie Price, who is married to the scammer, about his schemes and the emotional manipulation she experienced. Percival also mentions Lee's relationship with a woman named Crystal and the scams he pulled on her as well as his volatile behavior when questioned.

Read more »

Ex-fiancee of 'Jordan's First Love' star Lee Andrews issues warning to Katie Price and drops cryptic message about missing husbandAlana Percival, the ex-fiancee of Lee Andrews, has received threatening messages from someone 'very well connected to him' after releasing a podcast detailing her personal experience. Percival worries for Katie Price's welfare and believes that Andrews may have gone silent as he is backed into a corner.

Read more »

Update on Lee Andrews's Facebook Activity after Claim of Online PresenceAfter former 'The Apprentice' star Luisa Zissman made a claim of seeing Lee Andrews 'active' on Facebook, Katie Price shared her version of events, revealing it was actually her who had been on Lee's profile.

Read more »