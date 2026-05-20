Ex-fiancee of 'Jordan's First Love' star Lee Andrews issues warning to Katie Price and drops cryptic message about missing husband

Alana Percival, the ex-fiancee of Lee Andrews, has received threatening messages from someone 'very well connected to him' after releasing a podcast detailing her personal experience. Percival worries for Katie Price's welfare and believes that Andrews may have gone silent as he is backed into a corner.

Lee Andrews ' ex-fiance Alana Percival has claimed to have received 'threatening messages' in the middle of the night warning her to stop talking about him.

According to his wife Katie Price, she last heard from Lee, 43, on Wednesday and he has been missing ever since. Katie suspects her husband may have been kidnapped. In a new podcast, Alana spoke in detail about the elaborate scams she claims she was victim to during her relationship with Lee and issued a fresh warning to Katie.

When all of this first started, Alana knew she had a choice: stay quiet or speak up for women who either don't yet realize the situation they're in or don't feel they have a voice. Alana has spoken out to warn Katie, stating that she just worries for her welfare and fears that Lee may end up getting her arrested or a flight ban





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Lee Andrews Alana Percival Katie Price Missing Person Kidnapped Scams Red Flags Anger Fears Warnings Connected To Lee Connected To The Ongoing Lee Andrews Situation Have Business

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