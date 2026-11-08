Ex-cop Sayed Mohassib had NYC jogger Katie Suarez’s blood splattered over his apartment walls after alleged murder: prosecutors

Sayed Mohassib, 27, remained silent during the hearing in Brooklyn criminal court.

had the woman’s blood splattered all over his apartment walls — and he had desperately tried to scrub it away before police found him, prosecutors revealed as he was arraigned late Saturday.

Sayed Mohassib, 27, stood in flip-flops and a matching Von Dutch outfit during the hearing in Brooklyn criminal court, as prosecutors said cops had found the forensic evidence shortly after the“The defendant stated that he had tried to clean the blood,” Assistant District Attorney Jordan Rossman said. Sayed Mohassib appears in Brooklyn Criminal Court for his arraignment in Katie Suarez’s killing, Nov. 7, 2026. Katie Suarez was stabbed to death while jogging on Brooklyn’s Shore Parkway Greenway on Oct. 30.

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Rossman also said Mohassib “made admissions and there are video recordings” that suggest the former one-time cop brutally stabbed Suarez whoProsecutors did not give any more details on the case, and did not give a motive for the sick Halloween day slaying. Mohassib said nothing during the hearing except to pipe-up at one point and correct the Judge John McPadden’s pronunciation of his name.

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McPadden ordered Mohassib to remain behind bars and not get a psychiatric evaluation after his attorney, Edward Mandery, said one was not needed “at this time. ” Mandrey also asked the judge to put the former cop turned school para professional in protective custody. Sayed Mohassib/Facebook On why he asked for protective custody, Mandery told The Post, “I just want to make sure my client doesn’t get hurt.

”Mohassib, who was hit with charges of second-degree murder, weapons possession and tampering with evidence, will have his next court date on Nov. 10. Sayed Mohassib appears in Brooklyn Criminal Court for his arraignment in Katie Suarez’s killing, Nov. 7, 2026. Katie Suarez was stabbed to death while jogging on Brooklyn’s Shore Parkway Greenway on Oct. 30. Mohassib is a former NYPD officer who most recently worked for the NYC Department of Education.